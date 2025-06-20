Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonpatternsartmanvintagegolddesignpublic domainMosque Lamp (c. 1880) by Philippe Joseph BrocardOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5409 x 7817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl (ca. 1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129370/sugar-bowl-ca-1908-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Scent Bottle (1896-1909) by Peter Carl Fabergé
Jug with Tiger Handles (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic Sugar Bowl from a Chinoiserie Coffee Service (1899-1908) by Nikolai Vasilevich Alexeev
Mosque Lamp (1867-1884) by Joseph Phillipe Brocard Egg-shaped Cup (1899-1908) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückert
Loving Cup (1899-1908) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Sugar Bowl (1896-1908) by Yakov Alekseevich Borisov Tea Caddy (1891-1896) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov Scent Bottle (1908-1917) by Twentieth Artel
Vase (1662-1722) by Chinese
One of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude… Kovsh (1899-1908) by Maria V Semenova
Beaker (1880s) by Pavel Ovchinnikov
Oil Pot with Candlestick and Tweezer Snuffer (1722-1735) by Chinese Snuff Bottle with Two Figures in a Landscape and Men in a Boat (1644-1911) by Chinese
Double Vase with European Figures (1736-1795 (Qing dynasty (1644-1911))) by Chinese Vase for a Buddhist Altar (1723-1735) by Chinese
Covered Bowl with Flowers and Plum Blossoms (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: early 19th century (?)) by Chinese and French Vase with Floral Sprays (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: 1884) by Chinese and Boucheron