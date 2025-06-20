Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagealfred sisleypublic domain oil painting impressionistfruit vintage basketlandscape public domainlandscape patternstextured paintingpublic domain art oil paintinglandscapeApples and Grapes in a Basket (c. 1880–81) by Alfred SisleyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6282 x 4722 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6282 x 4722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSkimmed milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14518587/skimmed-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseSèvres Bridge (Le Pont de Sèvres) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265158/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Thames at Hampton Court (1874) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785568/the-thames-hampton-court-1874-alfred-sisleyFree Image from public domain licenseShakespeare quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823958/shakespeare-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSevres Bridge (Le Pont de Sevres) by Alfred Sisley. 