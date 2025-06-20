Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainclothingvintage illustrationAt the Cellar Door: A Cook (c. 1871) by François BonvinOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1198 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Basement Door (La Sortie de Cave) (1871) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047242/the-basement-door-la-sortie-cave-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior: The Cook (1639-1684) by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155701/interior-the-cook-1639-1684-caspar-netscherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonk with a fishmonger, January 14, 1890 by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939081/monk-with-fishmonger-january-14-1890-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScullery Boy, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985788/scullery-boy-1789-jacobus-johannes-lauwersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMann an einem Tisch mit Krug und Pfeife sitzend, null by jacob van strijhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954966/mann-einem-tisch-mit-krug-und-pfeife-sitzend-null-jacob-van-strijFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWirtshausinterieur mit rauchenden, trinkenden und kosenden Bauern, 1672 by adriaen van ostadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940826/image-dog-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Porte de St Malo à Dinan (1871) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047273/porte-malo-dinan-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseScene at an Inn with elderly Guest and servant Maid, 1661 by quiringh van brekelenkamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984246/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseKitchen Interior with Three Women, null by justus junckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986145/kitchen-interior-with-three-women-null-justus-junckerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseWeaver (La Tisserande) (1871) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047358/weaver-la-tisserande-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrontispiece (1871) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047258/frontispiece-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseScullery Maid, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944206/scullery-maid-1789-jacobus-johannes-lauwersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarcus Curius Dentatus weist die Geschenke der Samniter zurück, ca. 1790 – 1795 by januarius zickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982365/image-people-art-traditionalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKitchen Interior, null by johann gerlach lamberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936187/kitchen-interior-null-johann-gerlach-lambertFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaid feeding pigs, ca. 1896 by fritz boehlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940746/maid-feeding-pigs-ca-1896-fritz-boehleFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Peasants at a Fireplace, ca. 1650 – 1700 by david teniers the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985223/two-peasants-fireplace-ca-1650-1700-david-teniers-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawing Water (1858) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127205/drawing-water-1858-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKitchen Interior, null by johann gerlach lamberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943966/kitchen-interior-null-johann-gerlach-lambertFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSoir (Evening) (1780s) by Nicolas François Regnaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025101/soir-evening-1780s-nicolas-francois-regnaultFree Image from public domain license