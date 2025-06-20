rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
At the Cellar Door: A Cook (c. 1871) by François Bonvin
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainclothingvintage illustration
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Basement Door (La Sortie de Cave) (1871) by François Bonvin
The Basement Door (La Sortie de Cave) (1871) by François Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047242/the-basement-door-la-sortie-cave-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
A Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvin
A Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior: The Cook (1639-1684) by Caspar Netscher
Interior: The Cook (1639-1684) by Caspar Netscher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155701/interior-the-cook-1639-1684-caspar-netscherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Monk with a fishmonger, January 14, 1890 by otto scholderer
Monk with a fishmonger, January 14, 1890 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939081/monk-with-fishmonger-january-14-1890-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scullery Boy, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
Scullery Boy, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985788/scullery-boy-1789-jacobus-johannes-lauwersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mann an einem Tisch mit Krug und Pfeife sitzend, null by jacob van strij
Mann an einem Tisch mit Krug und Pfeife sitzend, null by jacob van strij
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954966/mann-einem-tisch-mit-krug-und-pfeife-sitzend-null-jacob-van-strijFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wirtshausinterieur mit rauchenden, trinkenden und kosenden Bauern, 1672 by adriaen van ostade
Wirtshausinterieur mit rauchenden, trinkenden und kosenden Bauern, 1672 by adriaen van ostade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940826/image-dog-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
La Porte de St Malo à Dinan (1871) by François Bonvin
La Porte de St Malo à Dinan (1871) by François Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047273/porte-malo-dinan-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Scene at an Inn with elderly Guest and servant Maid, 1661 by quiringh van brekelenkam
Scene at an Inn with elderly Guest and servant Maid, 1661 by quiringh van brekelenkam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984246/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Kitchen Interior with Three Women, null by justus juncker
Kitchen Interior with Three Women, null by justus juncker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986145/kitchen-interior-with-three-women-null-justus-junckerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Weaver (La Tisserande) (1871) by François Bonvin
Weaver (La Tisserande) (1871) by François Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047358/weaver-la-tisserande-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Frontispiece (1871) by François Bonvin
Frontispiece (1871) by François Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047258/frontispiece-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Scullery Maid, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
Scullery Maid, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944206/scullery-maid-1789-jacobus-johannes-lauwersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marcus Curius Dentatus weist die Geschenke der Samniter zurück, ca. 1790 – 1795 by januarius zick
Marcus Curius Dentatus weist die Geschenke der Samniter zurück, ca. 1790 – 1795 by januarius zick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982365/image-people-art-traditionalFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitchen Interior, null by johann gerlach lambert
Kitchen Interior, null by johann gerlach lambert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936187/kitchen-interior-null-johann-gerlach-lambertFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maid feeding pigs, ca. 1896 by fritz boehle
Maid feeding pigs, ca. 1896 by fritz boehle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940746/maid-feeding-pigs-ca-1896-fritz-boehleFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Peasants at a Fireplace, ca. 1650 – 1700 by david teniers the younger
Two Peasants at a Fireplace, ca. 1650 – 1700 by david teniers the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985223/two-peasants-fireplace-ca-1650-1700-david-teniers-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing Water (1858) by François Bonvin
Drawing Water (1858) by François Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127205/drawing-water-1858-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitchen Interior, null by johann gerlach lambert
Kitchen Interior, null by johann gerlach lambert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943966/kitchen-interior-null-johann-gerlach-lambertFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Soir (Evening) (1780s) by Nicolas François Regnault
Soir (Evening) (1780s) by Nicolas François Regnault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025101/soir-evening-1780s-nicolas-francois-regnaultFree Image from public domain license