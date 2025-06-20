Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagealgerian artpublic domain oil paintingfrench vintage public domainpierre auguste renoirshoes public domainalgeriaoil art paintingbirdChild with a Bird (Mademoiselle Fleury in Algerian Costume) (1882) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 740 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3977 x 6451 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3977 x 6451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir - Parisiennes in Algerian Costume or Harem - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665615/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseGirl with a Jump Rope (Portrait of Delphine Legrand) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265131/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlonde Bather (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783632/blonde-bather-1881-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn blues Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713891/autumn-blues-facebook-post-templateView licenseLandscape, La Gaude (Paysage, La Gaude) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265098/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe in Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763013/breathe-instagram-post-templateView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's The Dreamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883486/pierre-auguste-renoirs-the-dreamerFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588095/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTilla Durieux (Ottilie Godeffroy, 1880–1971) (1914) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1641889/tilla-durieux-ottilie-godeffroy-1880-1971-1914-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseMarie-Thérèse Durand-Ruel Sewing (1882) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783499/marie-therese-durand-ruel-sewing-1882-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseSketches of Heads (The Berard Children) (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783614/sketches-heads-the-berard-children-1881-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClaude Monet (1872) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/547301/monet-portrait-painting-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseWoman Reading (c. 1895) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775542/woman-reading-c-1895-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseChild Reading (Enfant lisant) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408574/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseLucie Berard (Child in White) (1883) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/894924/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Box at the Theater (At the Concert) (1880) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784095/box-the-theater-at-the-concert-1880-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseVase of Flowers (Vase de fleurs ) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Original public domain image from Barnes Foundation. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093229/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait (c. 1875) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783801/self-portrait-c-1875-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir, French - The Large Bathers - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Mademoiselle Sicot (1865) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16456093/image-people-art-vintageView licenseHome art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685674/home-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseFemme Nue dans un Paysage, by Pierre-Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665190/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Nude (c. 1895) painting in high resolutionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231211/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's The Farm at Les Collettes, Cagnes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16430534/image-scenery-trees-artView license