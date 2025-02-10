Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage book illustrationsaintstory book antiquebook illustration public domainvintage paperreadingbiblicalantique paperThe Parable of the Prodigal Son According to Saint Luke: Frontispiece (1881) by James TissotOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 933 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1598 x 1242 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son According to Saint Luke: No. 1. The Departure (1881) by James Tissothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783476/image-face-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686494/demonology-course-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son According to Saint Luke: No. 2. In Foreign Climes (1881) by James Tissothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783508/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686731/reading-book-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son According to Saint Luke: No. 3. The Return (1881) by James Tissothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783407/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son (1882) by James Tissot. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405055/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601588/demonology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmpty book page illustration by James Tissot. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616651/psd-paper-art-vintageView licenseStudents reading textbook phone wallpaper, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470224/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseEmpty book page illustration by James Tissot.. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616652/image-paper-vintage-bookView licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son, book illustration by James Tissot. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616647/psd-paper-art-vintageView licenseReading & book quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686725/reading-book-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son, book illustration by James Tissot. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591985/psd-paper-art-vintageView licenseSaint Patrick's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458524/saint-patricks-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseEmpty book page illustration by James Tissot. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591991/psd-paper-art-vintageView licenseTour dates poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603553/tour-dates-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son, book illustration by James Tissot.. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616648/image-paper-vintage-bookView licenseReading hobby Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228605/reading-hobby-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseEmpty book page illustration by James Tissot.. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591992/image-paper-vintage-bookView licenseDreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son, book illustration by James Tissot.. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591987/image-paper-vintage-bookView licenseGreat reads Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10719528/great-reads-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEmpty book page illustration by James Tissot on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915598/vector-paper-vintage-iconView licenseReading quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePng The Parable of the Prodigal Son, book illustration by James Tissot. on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616646/png-paper-vintageView licensePalm reading Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212181/palm-reading-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son book illustration by James Tissot on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915652/vector-paper-vintage-iconView licenseFortune teller Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212180/fortune-teller-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Parable of the Prodigal Son book illustration by James Tissot on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915614/vector-paper-vintage-iconView licenseOpen book png sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104839/open-book-png-sticker-editable-designView licensePng Empty book page illustration by James Tissot. on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616650/png-paper-vintageView licenseRead a book Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460978/read-book-facebook-story-templateView licensePng Empty book page illustration by James Tissot. on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591990/png-paper-vintageView licenseBooks donation Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng Empty book page illustration by James Tissot. on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591989/png-paper-vintageView licensePocket books Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746338/pocket-books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng The Parable of the Prodigal Son, book illustration by James Tissot. on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591981/png-paper-vintageView license