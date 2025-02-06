Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageseated manedgar degascanvasportraitcat portraitcatanimalfacePortrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4765 x 6320 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseLudovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775472/ludovic-halevy-c-1895-96-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498997/cat-lover-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773274/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498993/cat-lover-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSelf-Portrait (c. 1857–58) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787416/self-portrait-c-1857-58-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498994/cat-lover-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774567/rearing-horse-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly decor, editable interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702283/pet-friendly-decor-editable-interior-mockupView licenseJules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776454/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122781/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Seated in an Armchair by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963075/woman-seated-armchair-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license3D old man reading in library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464611/old-man-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseAfter the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D old man reading in library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394445/old-man-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseStudy of a Male Nude by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970312/study-male-nude-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364958/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThree Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784520/three-ballet-dancers-c-1878-80-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licenseSpanish Dance by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962572/spanish-dance-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePet travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493787/pet-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGentleman Rider by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973066/gentleman-rider-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePet travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493782/pet-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArabesque by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962170/arabesque-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePet travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493807/pet-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDancer Ready to Dance, Right Foot Forward by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963306/dancer-ready-dance-right-foot-forward-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseFeline friend Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12123108/feline-friend-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Portrait Studies of a Man (c. 1856–57) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789591/two-portrait-studies-man-c-1856-57-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePet travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12118856/pet-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-Portrait by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969766/self-portrait-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration png element, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430342/christmas-celebration-png-element-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseSulking (ca. 1870) by Edgar Degas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1927387/sulking-ca-1870-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licenseTwo Sketches by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311798/two-sketches-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHome office poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968038/home-office-poster-templateView licenseSketches of Café Singers by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311741/sketches-cafe-singers-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license