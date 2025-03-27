Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage photographfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitclothingYoung Woman Seated in a Garden (c. 1855) by Jean Baptiste FrénetOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1179 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman Seated in a Garden (c. 1855) by Jean Baptiste Frénethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783548/young-woman-seated-garden-c-1855-jean-baptiste-frenetFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Woman and Child (1855) by Jean Baptiste Frénethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053585/portrait-woman-and-child-1855-jean-baptiste-frenetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMan with Arms Crossed (c. 1860s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786041/man-with-arms-crossed-c-1860sFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorgina, morte à 20 ans (Georgina, dead at age 20) (c. 1852) by Hippolyte Bayardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042848/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship photography, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686258/friendship-photography-colorful-editable-remix-designView licenseVintage portrait of contemplative woman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317291/mariaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseVintage portrait of standing manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14309897/image-face-people-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Edmonia Lewis (1844-1907) (ca.1874-1876) by Fratelli d Alessandrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128314/portrait-edmonia-lewis-1844-1907-ca1874-1876-fratelli-alessandriFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled (Portrait Fanny Janauschek as Francofurtia), 1862 by jakob steinbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936871/untitled-portrait-fanny-janauschek-francofurtia-1862-jakob-steinbergerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLikeness of the Portraitist Robert Frain, ca. 1845 by david octavius hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942286/likeness-the-portraitist-robert-frain-ca-1845-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Smith Family (c. 1860) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053638/the-smith-family-c-1860-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseVintage prisoner photograph historyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14307713/hurley-pa-13762-civil-war-victim-william-bellFree Image from public domain licenseOnline video connection png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143325/online-video-connection-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseFlorence Rena Sabinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505986/florence-rena-sabinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048957/portrait-woman-1880s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licensePortrait of the Artist's Father (c. 1853) by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787199/portrait-the-artists-father-c-1853-charles-negreFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseOmar Pacha (1855) by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033907/omar-pacha-1855-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseKostümstudie (Helene Erfurth, Ehefrau des Fotografen), ca. 1909 by hugo erfurthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981030/kostumstudie-helene-erfurth-ehefrau-des-fotografen-ca-1909-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage historical portrait photographhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308946/gt-abbott-vt-civil-war-victimFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Vanitas (c. 1856) by Jean Baptiste Frénethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044306/vanitas-c-1856-jean-baptiste-frenetFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLouise Darchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401967/louise-darcheFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMildred, May, and Lauryn (Early 20th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773150/mildred-may-and-lauryn-early-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license