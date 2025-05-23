rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madame Céline Leclanché (1881) by Giovanni Boldini
Save
Edit Image
woman flowersroseswoman victorianpublic domain oil paintingwoman flowers public domainclassical portraitportraitboldini
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Crossing the Street (1873–75) by Giovanni Boldini
Crossing the Street (1873–75) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784308/crossing-the-street-1873-75-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
My first love is music, Instagram post template, editable design
My first love is music, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001485/first-love-music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Guitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldini
Guitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785774/guitar-player-1872-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
My first love is music Instagram story template
My first love is music Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854297/first-love-music-instagram-story-templateView license
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain license
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Little White Girl (1922) by Alfred Bell and Co, Ltd and London
The Little White Girl (1922) by Alfred Bell and Co, Ltd and London
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772974/the-little-white-girl-1922-alfred-bell-and-co-ltd-and-londonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Portrait of Mrs. Ralph Sneyd (Mary Ellis Sneyd) (1889) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema
Portrait of Mrs. Ralph Sneyd (Mary Ellis Sneyd) (1889) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782510/image-hands-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Portrait of a Woman by Jan de Visscher
Portrait of a Woman by Jan de Visscher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263018/portrait-woman-jan-visscherFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Recital (c. 1884) by Giovanni Boldini
Recital (c. 1884) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782487/recital-c-1884-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Young Woman Crocheting (1875) by Giovanni Boldini
Young Woman Crocheting (1875) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784300/young-woman-crocheting-1875-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
To the Memory of Cleaver D. McKean (before 1848)
To the Memory of Cleaver D. McKean (before 1848)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788034/the-memory-cleaver-mckean-before-1848Free Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Reverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Reverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783921/reveriethe-letter-1870s-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081776/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Woman Seated beside a Vase of Flowers (Madame Paul Valpinçon) (1865) by Edgar Degas.
A Woman Seated beside a Vase of Flowers (Madame Paul Valpinçon) (1865) by Edgar Degas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2461240/image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073247/vermeer-pearl-earring-instant-photo-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses in a Bowl (1881) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Roses in a Bowl (1881) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2114473/roses-bowl-1881-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081778/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Young Lady (1851–1931) by Giovanni Boldini
Portrait of a Young Lady (1851–1931) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772336/portrait-young-lady-1851-1931-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081775/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of a Girl (c. 1850s) by Antoine Samuel Adam Salomon
Portrait of a Girl (c. 1850s) by Antoine Samuel Adam Salomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053245/portrait-girl-c-1850s-antoine-samuel-adam-salomonFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
Flower arranger, ca. 1869 by otto scholderer
Flower arranger, ca. 1869 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960122/flower-arranger-ca-1869-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring paper label. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring paper label. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057814/vermeer-pearl-earring-paper-label-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blonde Bather (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Blonde Bather (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783632/blonde-bather-1881-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template
Flower shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of an Unknown Woman, 1798 by friedrich georg weitsch
Portrait of an Unknown Woman, 1798 by friedrich georg weitsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982841/portrait-unknown-woman-1798-friedrich-georg-weitschFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Madame Théodore Gobillard (Yves Morisot) (1869) by Edgar Degas.
Madame Théodore Gobillard (Yves Morisot) (1869) by Edgar Degas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1934634/madame-theodore-gobillard-yves-morisot-1869-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license