Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageamesmedieval politicsfacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainA Political Marriage (1880) by John Ames MitchellOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1261 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRight love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429143/right-love-poster-templateView licenseThe Patron Saints of the Crotta Family, ca. 1750 by giovanni battista tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941976/the-patron-saints-the-crotta-family-ca-1750-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseLabor union poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640643/labor-union-poster-templateView licenseThe Marriage of the Duc d'Epernon (1872) by Eugène Louis Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785678/the-marriage-the-duc-depernon-1872-eugene-louis-lamiFree Image from public domain licenseEnd racism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747988/end-racism-poster-templateView licenseEsther and Ahasver, null by netherlandish, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953795/esther-and-ahasver-null-netherlandish-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseElection png, diverse hands editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936064/election-png-diverse-hands-editable-remixView licenseIrmela's betrothal, ca. 1884 by wilhelm steinhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979836/irmelas-betrothal-ca-1884-wilhelm-steinhausenFree Image from public domain licenseEnd corruption, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907500/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseThe abdication of Emperor Charles V in favor of his son Philip II . At Brussels, 25 October 1555, 1842 by louis gallaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936889/image-person-art-octoberFree Image from public domain licenseEnd corruption, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907488/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseSzene aus der deutschen Geschichte (Verlobung eines Fürsten), null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937049/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseElection png, diverse hands editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936027/election-png-diverse-hands-editable-remixView licenseGrundsteinlegung einer Kirche, null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979432/grundsteinlegung-einer-kirche-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKaiser Friedrich I. Barbarossa, March 1839 by carl friedrich lessinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986772/kaiser-friedrich-barbarossa-march-1839-carl-friedrich-lessingFree Image from public domain licenseElection, diverse hands editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936020/election-diverse-hands-editable-remixView licenseDer Dauphin in Franckreich wird gebohren anno 1601https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409955/der-dauphin-franckreich-wird-gebohren-anno-1601Free Image from public domain licenseRacism book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14426428/racism-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Continence of Scipio, ca. 1751 by giovanni domenico tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937622/the-continence-scipio-ca-1751-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseFind your voice poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514440/find-your-voice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Doge Marino Grimani (1556-1618 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pietro Malombrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151067/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseEmpower asian voices Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062562/empower-asian-voices-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Sts. Magdalen and Ursula right wing of an altarpiece, ca. 1545 – 1550 by anton woensam von wormshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985904/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe princes of Spain swear allegiance to the young King Philipp II in the presence of Charles V, 1598 by jacopo chimenti…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960312/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnd corruption, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907989/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseMarch of the King and Knights of the Holy Spirit in the Courtyard at Fontainebleau (1633) by Abraham Bossehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10009334/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFind your voice Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514438/find-your-voice-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait Medallion of Peter the Great and Family (ca. 1720 (Modern)) by Grigorii Semenovich Musikiiskiihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123416/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824197/may-day-poster-templateView licenseProzession, die Monstranz unter einem Baldachin getragen, null by laurent de la hirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945324/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseGo vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948267/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSabine von Steinbach gesegnet und bekränzt, 1858 by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959424/sabine-von-steinbach-gesegnet-und-bekranzt-1858-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licenseFind your voice blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514441/find-your-voice-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEine Königin aus den Nibelungen, null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948392/eine-konigin-aus-den-nibelungen-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licenseFind your voice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955134/find-your-voice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouis XIII (1643) by Pierre Daret de Cazeneuvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010904/louis-xiii-1643-pierre-daret-cazeneuveFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Departure of Helen and her Entourage for Cythera (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148446/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license