Musée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barry
barryvintage couple illustrationdance floordancing paintingballroom danceballroomballroom dancing vintagepublic domain fashion illustrations
Gala night Facebook post template
Vintage ballroom dance illustration
Happy wedding anniversary Facebook post template
Caricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage ballroom dance illustration
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
3D romantic couple dancing editable remix
President Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davis
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Untitled salon scene (1893) by A C Parys
Love in wonderland fantasy remix, editable design
Physionomies de Paris #9: Bal de l'Opéra (c. 1857) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
Wedding checklist poster template, editable text and design
The Mazurka at Mabille's (1844) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Elegant vintage ballroom dance illustration.
Unicorn in wonderland fantasy remix, editable design
Elegant ballroom dance illustration
Wedding photos Instagram post template, editable text
L'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Medieval couple dancing fantasy remix, editable design
Elegant ballroom dance illustration.
3D editable couple dancing remix
Elegant foxes dancing gracefully.
Dance party blog banner template, editable text
Vintage ballroom dance illustration
Prince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable design
PNG Vintage ballroom dance illustration
Dancing in village fantasy remix, editable design
Physionomies de Paris #9: Bal de l'Opéra (c. 1857) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
Princess and pauper fantasy remix, editable design
Dance Mania (La manie de la danse) (1809) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
Elegant ballroom dance illustration
Princess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable design
Reception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simoni
Wedding ideas Instagram post template, editable text
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
