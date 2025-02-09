rawpixel
Blonde Bather (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Blonde Bather (1881) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
Artistic voice Instagram post template
Composition, Five Bathers (Composition, cinq baigneuses) (1917–1919) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Studies of Pierre Renoir; His Mother, Aline Charigot; Nudes; and Landscape (1885–1886) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original…
Ancient art exhibition poster template
The Bather (1900) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Young Girl Bathing (1892) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Seated Bather (1914) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Sketches of Heads (The Berard Children) (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Art gallery entrance pass template
Five Bathers (Cinq baigneuses) (ca. 1877–1878) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Mona Lisa Instagram post template
The Large Bathers (Les Grandes baigneuses) (ca. 1895–1906) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally…
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Splashing Figure (Study for “The Large Bathers”) (1884–1885) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of…
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
Bather in Three-Quarter View (Baigneuse vue de trois quarts) (1911) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Seated Bather (1897) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Bather Drying Herself (Baigneuse s'essuyant) (1901–1902) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.…
Art gallery entrance pass template
Standing Bather (Baigneuse debout) (1910) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Reclining Nude (La Source) (1895) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art expo poster template
After the Bath (Après le bain) (1901) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
By the Seashore (1883) painting in high resolution by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Baigneuse debout, à mi-jambes (Standing Bather, Down to the Knees) (1910) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Yale…
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Naked woman Renoir-inspired artwork vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Naked woman illustration, Renoir-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
