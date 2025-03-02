Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain woman vintageetching public domainstripedvictorianpublic domainumbrellaantiqueantique etchingRejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis ForainOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 793 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 944 x 1428 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage women's Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059146/editable-vintage-womens-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bath (vertical plate) (c. 1896) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052437/the-bath-vertical-plate-c-1896-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057798/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777199/the-opera-box-no-c-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNude Woman Seen from the Back (1910) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068388/nude-woman-seen-from-the-back-1910-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064005/editable-vintage-postage-stamp-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJuno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023319/juno-1770-published-1780-angelica-kauffmann-and-john-boydellFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian fashion postage stamp, editable ephemera design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063975/png-cents-antique-artView licenseThe Silk Gown (La Robe de Soie) (1887) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054879/the-silk-gown-la-robe-soie-1887-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseBest sister poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686696/best-sister-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790104/exotic-flower-woman-mantilla-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617190/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView licenseTo Bullier's (c. 1876) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048030/bulliers-c-1876-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseBest sister Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576972/best-sister-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe White Slave Trade (1886) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049818/the-white-slave-trade-1886-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseShort film Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576971/short-film-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLes Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023272/les-laveuses-the-laundresses-1771-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain licenseBest sister Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686697/best-sister-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTo Bullier's (c. 1876) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048031/bulliers-c-1876-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseBreast cancer awareness Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062037/breast-cancer-awareness-facebook-post-templateView licenseLes Pêcheurs (The Fishermen) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023462/les-pecheurs-the-fishermen-1771-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain licenseCancer support charity Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062027/cancer-support-charity-facebook-post-templateView licenseQueen Elisabeth of Belgium (La Reine Élisabeth de Belgique) (1917) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092936/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLa jeune vestale by Jean François Janinet and Jean Jacques François Le Barbier Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019991/image-flowers-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes heures du jour by Jean François Janinet and Nicolas Lavreincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020007/les-heures-jour-jean-francois-janinet-and-nicolas-lavreinceFree Image from public domain licenseBest sister blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686698/best-sister-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseProjet d'un monument a ériger pour le roi (1790) by Jean François Janinet and Jean Michel Moreau the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026395/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseL'Oiseau prive (1795) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026996/loiseau-prive-1795-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lady background, aesthetic beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519408/vintage-lady-background-aesthetic-beige-designView licenseChit chit!... (1780s) by Jacques Louis Copiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793703/chit-chit-1780s-jacques-louis-copiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lady background, aesthetic beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519156/vintage-lady-background-aesthetic-beige-designView licenseThe Notables (small plate) (1915) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068570/the-notables-small-plate-1915-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037620/png-accessory-american-20th-century-apparelView licenseWoman Taking Off Her Chemise (c. 1910) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068423/woman-taking-off-her-chemise-c-1910-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058575/png-accessory-american-20th-century-apparelView licenseUntitled Drawings of World War I: Guerre Sous-Marine 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license