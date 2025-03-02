Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagefemale paintingvictorian dogsdogvintage dogbenchpaintingnature public domainWoman and Dog at the Gate (c. 1875–80) by Roger Joseph JourdainOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5833 x 4567 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5833 x 4567 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage fashion Henry Somm’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596520/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617190/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView license"Essay with a Revolving Camera" (1860s) by British 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045256/essay-with-revolving-camera-1860s-british-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWinter fashion Instagram post template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594503/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseThe Veterinary Department of the University of Pennsylvania. by S F Yeagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338843/the-veterinary-department-the-university-pennsylvania-yeagerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594504/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArthur Holdsworth Conversing with Thomas Taylor and Captain Stancombe by the River Dart (1757) by Arthur Devishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021149/image-background-dog-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license"Ruined" (1869) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789677/ruined-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMemories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseWinter fashion Instagram story template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617072/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseYoung Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617168/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseAu Bois (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776258/bois-1896-henri-toulouse-lautrecFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Abeille impériale, no. VII: Toilette de visite (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786332/labeille-imperiale-no-vii-toilette-visite-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseThe Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter fashion YouTube thumbnail template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617151/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseCity of London Hospital for Diseases of the Chest (Victoria Park), London: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330156/image-dog-cloud-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion blog banner template, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617176/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseLe Musée des Rieurs #30: L'Arche de Noë (1840–46) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788086/musee-des-rieurs-30-larche-noe-1840-46-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseWoman walking dog, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527602/woman-walking-dog-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseIn Memoriam - Column at Left (19th century) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028335/memoriam-column-left-19th-century-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseDog park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577057/dog-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseGirl with Garland (19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156856/girl-with-garland-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482334/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseL'indigestion by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426584/lindigestion-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690679/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseOn the Beach - Two are Company, Three are None (published 1872) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047457/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license