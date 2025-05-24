rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
Save
Edit Image
portraitpublic domain portraitfacepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domain
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Wearing a Hat with a Blue Ribbon (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
Woman Wearing a Hat with a Blue Ribbon (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783863/woman-wearing-hat-with-blue-ribbon-c-1875-jules-adolphe-goupilFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Departure for the Review (c. 1876) by Jules Worms
Departure for the Review (c. 1876) by Jules Worms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783652/departure-for-the-review-c-1876-jules-wormsFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady, 1632 by michiel van miereveld
Portrait of a Lady, 1632 by michiel van miereveld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981263/portrait-lady-1632-michiel-van-miereveldFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled (Portrait Fanny Janauschek as Francofurtia), 1862 by jakob steinberger
Untitled (Portrait Fanny Janauschek as Francofurtia), 1862 by jakob steinberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936871/untitled-portrait-fanny-janauschek-francofurtia-1862-jakob-steinbergerFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Victorian woman in elegant poses
Victorian woman in elegant poses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851013/finaliFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled (Lady in Furs) (1890) by Hamilton Hamilton
Untitled (Lady in Furs) (1890) by Hamilton Hamilton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055166/untitled-lady-furs-1890-hamilton-hamiltonFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustration
PNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410615/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView license
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Lambs, Nantucket (1874) by Eastman Johnson
Lambs, Nantucket (1874) by Eastman Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047609/lambs-nantucket-1874-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Vintage Victorian dress illustration
PNG Vintage Victorian dress illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411138/png-vintage-victorian-dress-illustrationView license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Female dress illustration clothing costume.
Female dress illustration clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416684/female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531766/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Female dress illustration vintage female.
Female dress illustration vintage female.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416640/female-dress-illustration-vintage-femaleView license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Female portrait painting vintage.
PNG Female portrait painting vintage.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483255/png-female-portrait-painting-vintageView license
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Vintage classical art twin sisters
PNG Vintage classical art twin sisters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410074/png-vintage-classical-art-twin-sistersView license