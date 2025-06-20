rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washing Clothes (c. 1850–80) by Jan Hendrik Weissenbruch
Save
Edit Image
public domain cottagelandscapenature oil paintingslandscape painting oil on canvasjancowanimaltrees
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Scene along a River Bank (1637) by Pieter Pietersz Deneyn
A Scene along a River Bank (1637) by Pieter Pietersz Deneyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155697/scene-along-river-bank-1637-pieter-pietersz-deneynFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Figures and Cattle in a Landscape (18th century) by After Thomas Gainsborough
Figures and Cattle in a Landscape (18th century) by After Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793272/figures-and-cattle-landscape-18th-century-after-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Wooded Country Landscape with Figures in a Cart (c. 1855) by Alfred Vickers
Wooded Country Landscape with Figures in a Cart (c. 1855) by Alfred Vickers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787123/wooded-country-landscape-with-figures-cart-c-1855-alfred-vickersFree Image from public domain license
Eco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Eco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Landscape with Farm Amidst Trees, ca. 1810 by jan hulswit
Landscape with Farm Amidst Trees, ca. 1810 by jan hulswit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951585/landscape-with-farm-amidst-trees-ca-1810-jan-hulswitFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Landscape with Cattle (c. 1865) by Jules Dupré
Landscape with Cattle (c. 1865) by Jules Dupré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785948/landscape-with-cattle-c-1865-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Tiger and a Lady painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Tiger and a Lady painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800016/png-art-artwork-canvasView license
Cattle Drinking (1851) by Constant Troyon
Cattle Drinking (1851) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126851/cattle-drinking-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Farm stay Instagram post template, editable text
Farm stay Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
River Landscape with Cows (1645/1650) by Aelbert Cuyp
River Landscape with Cows (1645/1650) by Aelbert Cuyp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10011121/river-landscape-with-cows-16451650-aelbert-cuypFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Portrait of a Man. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Portrait of a Man. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799919/png-art-artwork-canvasView license
Landschaft mit Gehöft, zwei Kühe mit Bäuerin im Vordergrund, 1888 by anton burger
Landschaft mit Gehöft, zwei Kühe mit Bäuerin im Vordergrund, 1888 by anton burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933623/image-cow-scenery-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Cattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyon
Cattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787173/cattle-and-sheep-landscape-c-1855-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady paintingpsd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady paintingpsd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814412/png-art-artwork-canvasView license
The Fortress of Königstein (1756-1758) by Bernardo Bellotto
The Fortress of Königstein (1756-1758) by Bernardo Bellotto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021040/the-fortress-konigstein-1756-1758-bernardo-bellottoFree Image from public domain license
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007323/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marsh at Bove, near Amiens (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Marsh at Bove, near Amiens (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775741/image-cows-animal-skyFree Image from public domain license
Artistic process blog banner template, editable text
Artistic process blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968893/artistic-process-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bauernhaus am Weg, auf dem fünf Kühe und ein Reiter sind, vor dem Haus fünf Figuren und ein Hund, 1803 by abraham teerlink
Bauernhaus am Weg, auf dem fünf Kühe und ein Reiter sind, vor dem Haus fünf Figuren und ein Hund, 1803 by abraham teerlink
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940115/image-dog-cloud-cowFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
View of Marshfield (c. 1866/1876) by Martin Johnson Heade
View of Marshfield (c. 1866/1876) by Martin Johnson Heade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054146/view-marshfield-c-18661876-martin-johnson-headeFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
A Bright Day (ca. 1835-1840) by Jules Dupré
A Bright Day (ca. 1835-1840) by Jules Dupré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125614/bright-day-ca-1835-1840-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Hut in the woods with some cattle, a church tower on the left, 1788 by jacob cats
Hut in the woods with some cattle, a church tower on the left, 1788 by jacob cats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953969/image-cats-cows-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Welcome fall Instagram post template
Welcome fall Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape with Horsemen and Cattle (17th century) by Attributed to Johann Heinrich Roos
Landscape with Horsemen and Cattle (17th century) by Attributed to Johann Heinrich Roos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151372/image-horse-cows-animalFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends poster template, editable text and design
Floral tea blends poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023177/floral-tea-blends-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Landscape With Milkmaid And Peasants (ca. 1670) by Jan Siberechts
Landscape With Milkmaid And Peasants (ca. 1670) by Jan Siberechts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123103/landscape-with-milkmaid-and-peasants-ca-1670-jan-siberechtsFree Image from public domain license
Organic tea poster template, editable text & design
Organic tea poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10724280/organic-tea-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Early Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummen
Early Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125901/early-morning-mid-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743276/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Landscape with Farm Animals on a Road, null by christian georg schütz the elder
Landscape with Farm Animals on a Road, null by christian georg schütz the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940021/landscape-with-farm-animals-road-null-christian-georg-schutz-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Farm Building in Gelderland (1805 - 1810) by Wouter Johannes van Troostwijk
Farm Building in Gelderland (1805 - 1810) by Wouter Johannes van Troostwijk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742463/farm-building-gelderland-1805-1810-wouter-johannes-van-troostwijkFree Image from public domain license