Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplebuildingmanvintagenaturepublic domaingunSeated Pifferari (c. 1853) by Charles NègreOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 899 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseItalian Musicians (Pifferari) at 21 quai Bourbon, Ile Saint-Louis, Paris by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246453/photo-image-face-people-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseSummer camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462706/summer-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedicine - Military - Equipment: Medical Officer in dress uniformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510080/medicine-military-equipment-medical-officer-dress-uniformFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368749/album-cover-templateView licenseSoldier wearing new clothing casehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379239/soldier-wearing-new-clothing-caseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseVintage military portrait photographhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308248/image-face-people-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseWilliam Crandall (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387563/william-crandallFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePortrait of the Artist's Father (c. 1853) by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787199/portrait-the-artists-father-c-1853-charles-negreFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseCaptain Graham and Captain MacLeod, 42nd Regiment (1855, printed 1856) by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044192/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseMedicine - Military - Equipment: Soldier with pack containing gearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313801/medicine-military-equipment-soldier-with-pack-containing-gearFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licensePainters and Photographers in the Forest of Barbizon (c. 1853)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787395/painters-and-photographers-the-forest-barbizon-c-1853Free Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 3, Vauclaire, France: Patients walking, arrival of convoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420457/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699042/gaming-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Patients- restinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443183/us-army-base-hospital-no37-dartford-england-patients-restingFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698453/wedding-invite-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseMedicine - Military - Equipment: The medical soldier wearing new individual equipmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509976/photo-image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseDuc de Chartres (c. 1856) by French 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044292/duc-chartres-c-1856-french-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699003/wedding-invite-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 12. Bonvillers, France: Group of Officers at Temporary Base Hospital No. 12https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430332/photo-image-background-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStretchers: Columns of fours "carry litter"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411694/stretchers-columns-fours-carry-litterFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCharles A. Leale by Brady s National Photographic Portrait Gallerieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485227/charles-leale-brady-national-photographic-portrait-galleriesFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage military portrait photographhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308205/image-face-person-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseStarting own business Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698460/starting-own-business-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseHospital at Arroya, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510180/hospital-arroya-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 92, Kerhnon, France: Personnel- Officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458533/us-army-base-hospital-no-92-kerhnon-france-personnel-officersFree Image from public domain licenseRobot & kid friendship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664224/robot-kid-friendship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseManning the guns at Fort Totten, near Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370130/manning-the-guns-fort-totten-near-washingtonFree Image from public domain license