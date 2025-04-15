Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevaseantique vasesvictorian dogdog oil paintingfloralantique dog paintingsinteriorwoman couch paintingWoman in Yellow (c. 1875) by Gustave Léonard de JongheOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4717 x 5850 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4717 x 5850 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseMother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786590/mother-and-child-c-1861-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman Reading (1875) by Lucius Rossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784324/young-woman-reading-1875-lucius-rossiFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773923/lady-reclining-c-1890-1900Free Image from public domain licensePet activities Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050359/pet-activities-instagram-post-templateView licenseConfidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseASMR video blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051646/asmr-video-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050358/womens-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseLilly wallpaper furniture painting fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14212757/lilly-wallpaper-furniture-painting-fashionView licenseAntique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLilly wallpaper painting art fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14212781/lilly-wallpaper-painting-art-fashionView licenseHome art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685674/home-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseDevotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689768/positive-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady Undressing for a Bath (c. 1730/1740) by Gerardus Duyckinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017903/lady-undressing-for-bath-c-17301740-gerardus-duyckinckFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseYoung Woman Crocheting (1875) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784300/young-woman-crocheting-1875-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseDaily health habits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051647/daily-health-habits-blog-banner-templateView licenseBedroom painting furniture artwork.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14239889/bedroom-painting-furniture-artworkView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseLiving room painting architecture furniture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14229424/living-room-painting-architecture-furnitureView licenseBe my Valentine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView licenseReverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783921/reveriethe-letter-1870s-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licensePainting portrait umbrella costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372306/painting-portrait-umbrella-costumeView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641672/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Painting portrait umbrella costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15400690/png-painting-portrait-umbrella-costumeView licenseReligious cult Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView licenseElegant vintage room decor wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18153503/elegant-vintage-room-decor-wallpaperView licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseLilly wallpaper painting art furniture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14212761/lilly-wallpaper-painting-art-furnitureView licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseA Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790856/girl-her-devotions-1824-richard-james-laneFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782868/the-singer-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license