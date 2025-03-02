Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageclassical oil painting portraitportrait oil paintingvintage female portrait paintingsfacepersonartfeathervintageWoman Wearing a Hat with a Blue Ribbon (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe GoupilOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4859 x 6323 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783807/woman-seated-c-1875-jules-adolphe-goupilFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMadame Seymour (1889) by Émile Frianthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782515/madame-seymour-1889-emile-friantFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseFashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Drawing No. 7 (1865) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786624/fashion-drawing-no-1865-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMadame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseFemale dress illustration clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416684/female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView licenseBallet academy blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410615/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-inspired portrait illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411153/png-elegant-victorian-inspired-portrait-illustrationView licenseSpring sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482966/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseFemale portrait illustration painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417009/female-portrait-illustration-paintingView licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licensePNG Vintage classical art twin sistershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410074/png-vintage-classical-art-twin-sistersView licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Female portrait jewelry vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15481816/png-female-portrait-jewelry-vintageView licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseElegant vintage woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372267/elegant-vintage-woman-illustrationView licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211743/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePNG Female portrait painting vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483255/png-female-portrait-painting-vintageView licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Victorian woman with magnifying glasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409780/png-victorian-woman-with-magnifying-glassView licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG A Shakespear Hamlet historical painting clothing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089613/png-shakespear-hamlet-historical-painting-clothingView license