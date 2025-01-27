Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagederbysporthorse polo vintageracingpoloderby public domain paintingjockey public domainpolo paintingThe Race for the American Derby (published 1878)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1190 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, vintage horse riders transparent background. American Jockey Club Races: Jerome Park (1873) by Currier and Ives Celebrated Winning Horses and Jockeys of the American Turf (1888–89) by Charles L Zellinsky The Cadets' Regatta at West Point, June 8, 1868—The Start; Opening Race at Jerome Park, Fordham, New York, June 8, 1868—The…
I have an idea I shall win now if I can but carry in my weight (c. 1820) "Mollie McCarthy" (1878)
Ormonde (1889) by Currier and Ives Potomac and Masher (1891) by Charles L Zellinsky
Winning "Hands Down," with a Good Second (1887)
"Harry Bassett" (1871) by Currier and Ives
The Futurity Race at Sheepshead Bay (1889) by Louis Maurer
"Harry Bassett and Longfellow" (1874) by Currier and Ives Great Horses in a Great Race (1891) by Currier and Ives
The High-mettled Racer (1789) by Thomas Rowlandson
"Freeland" (1885)
"American Eclipse" (1880) by Currier and Ives
The False Start—Jerome Park, New York (1868)
"Parole" (1877) by Currier and Ives
"Luke Blackburn" (1880) by Currier and Ives
"Attila" (No. 1) (Published July 12, 1842) by John Harris the younger