Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageclaude monetbookwomen reading bookswoman bookcover booksrenoirmonetpierre auguste renoirPortrait of Madame Monet (Madame Claude Monet Reading) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3933 x 4811 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3933 x 4811 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman with a Fan (c. 1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783166/woman-with-fan-c-1879-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687516/art-expo-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Young Woman (L'Ingenue) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783946/portrait-young-woman-lingenue-c-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFruit picking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687487/fruit-picking-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl with a Jump Rope (Portrait of Delphine Legrand) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265131/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002129/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseWoman Crocheting (c. 1875) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784083/woman-crocheting-c-1875-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731065/summer-travel-ads-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Madame Monet and Her Son (1874) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16517378/image-animal-people-artView licenseArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Girl Bathing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16430764/pierre-auguste-renoirs-young-girl-bathing-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseMarie-Thérèse Durand-Ruel Sewing (1882) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783499/marie-therese-durand-ruel-sewing-1882-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseMadame Léon Clapisson (1883) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/894952/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseCamille Monet in the Garden at Argenteuil (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680261/free-illustration-image-garden-monet-claudeFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir wall art, Woman with Fan painting (1886). Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875655/illustration-image-art-peopleView licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseWoman with Capeline (Femme Ã la capeline) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265419/image-face-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseNatural products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004046/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Dancer (1874) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901999/the-dancer-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseNatural products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709368/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with Fan (Femme à l'éventail) (1886) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895059/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseImpressionism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958532/impressionism-instagram-post-templateView licenseThérèse Berard (1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783940/therese-berard-1879-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731067/summer-travel-ads-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClaude Monet (1872) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/547301/monet-portrait-painting-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919758/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseCamille Monet (1847–1879) on a Garden Bench (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677424/free-illustration-image-monet-painting-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958487/art-history-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Crocheting (Femme faisant du crochet) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265413/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWish you were here Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775921/wish-you-were-here-instagram-story-templateView licenseReading Girl, 1880 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954707/reading-girl-1880-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseProduct story Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708677/product-story-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with Woman in Pink and White (Paysage avec femme en rose et blanc) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408585/image-rose-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseChild Reading (Enfant lisant) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408574/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license