rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Madame Monet (Madame Claude Monet Reading) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Save
Edit Image
claude monetbookwomen reading bookswoman bookcover booksrenoirmonetpierre auguste renoir
Picnic in the park blog banner template
Picnic in the park blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman with a Fan (c. 1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Woman with a Fan (c. 1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783166/woman-with-fan-c-1879-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template
Art expo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687516/art-expo-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Young Woman (L'Ingenue) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Portrait of a Young Woman (L'Ingenue) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783946/portrait-young-woman-lingenue-c-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Fruit picking Instagram post template
Fruit picking Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687487/fruit-picking-instagram-post-templateView license
Girl with a Jump Rope (Portrait of Delphine Legrand) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Girl with a Jump Rope (Portrait of Delphine Legrand) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265131/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002129/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Woman Crocheting (c. 1875) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Woman Crocheting (c. 1875) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784083/woman-crocheting-c-1875-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel ads blog banner template, editable text
Summer travel ads blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731065/summer-travel-ads-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Madame Monet and Her Son (1874) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Madame Monet and Her Son (1874) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16517378/image-animal-people-artView license
Artist quote Facebook story template
Artist quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Girl Bathing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Girl Bathing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16430764/pierre-auguste-renoirs-young-girl-bathing-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
Marie-Thérèse Durand-Ruel Sewing (1882) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Marie-Thérèse Durand-Ruel Sewing (1882) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783499/marie-therese-durand-ruel-sewing-1882-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Peace within poster template
Peace within poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView license
Madame Léon Clapisson (1883) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Madame Léon Clapisson (1883) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/894952/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Facebook story template
Picnic in the park Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView license
Camille Monet in the Garden at Argenteuil (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…
Camille Monet in the Garden at Argenteuil (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680261/free-illustration-image-garden-monet-claudeFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView license
Pierre-Auguste Renoir wall art, Woman with Fan painting (1886). Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Pierre-Auguste Renoir wall art, Woman with Fan painting (1886). Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875655/illustration-image-art-peopleView license
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView license
Woman with Capeline (Femme Ã la capeline) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Woman with Capeline (Femme Ã la capeline) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265419/image-face-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Natural products Instagram post template
Natural products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004046/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView license
The Dancer (1874) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
The Dancer (1874) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901999/the-dancer-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Natural products Instagram post template
Natural products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709368/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman with Fan (Femme à l'éventail) (1886) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Woman with Fan (Femme à l'éventail) (1886) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895059/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Impressionism Instagram post template
Impressionism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958532/impressionism-instagram-post-templateView license
Thérèse Berard (1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Thérèse Berard (1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783940/therese-berard-1879-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel ads poster template, editable text and design
Summer travel ads poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731067/summer-travel-ads-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Claude Monet (1872) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Claude Monet (1872) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/547301/monet-portrait-painting-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance blog banner template
Summer fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919758/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Camille Monet (1847–1879) on a Garden Bench (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…
Camille Monet (1847–1879) on a Garden Bench (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677424/free-illustration-image-monet-painting-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template
Art history class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958487/art-history-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman Crocheting (Femme faisant du crochet) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Woman Crocheting (Femme faisant du crochet) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265413/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wish you were here Instagram story template
Wish you were here Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775921/wish-you-were-here-instagram-story-templateView license
Reading Girl, 1880 by auguste renoir
Reading Girl, 1880 by auguste renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954707/reading-girl-1880-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Product story Instagram post template
Product story Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708677/product-story-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape with Woman in Pink and White (Paysage avec femme en rose et blanc) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by…
Landscape with Woman in Pink and White (Paysage avec femme en rose et blanc) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408585/image-rose-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Child Reading (Enfant lisant) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Child Reading (Enfant lisant) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408574/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license