Edit ImageCrop38SaveSaveEdit Imagegardenroseswoman paintingpaintingpublic domain victorian photographyportraitauguste toulmouchetoulmoucheWoman and Roses (1879) by Auguste ToulmoucheOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4655 x 6476 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4655 x 6476 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral boutique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443602/floral-boutique-instagram-post-templateView licenseSummer (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784107/summer-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of three young women by Jakob Höflingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314444/portrait-three-young-women-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWoman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in the Bois de Boulogne (c. 1885) by Daniel Hernándezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777126/woman-the-bois-boulogne-c-1885-daniel-hernandezFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545709/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseS. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouaninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadame de Bonnières (1889) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2262562/madame-bonnieres-1889-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Elegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411166/png-elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseElegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378251/elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Elegant vintage bridal gown backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409731/png-elegant-vintage-bridal-gown-backgroundView licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Bride with gothic wedding dress historical victorian fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16379076/png-bride-with-gothic-wedding-dress-historical-victorian-fashionView licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBride with gothic wedding dress historical victorian fashion.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16336552/bride-with-gothic-wedding-dress-historical-victorian-fashionView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG A bride historical victorian romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16041895/png-bride-historical-victorian-romanticView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holly Gatherers by Dr James Leon Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14271799/the-holly-gatherers-james-leon-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Vintage bridal elegance timeless beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410504/png-vintage-bridal-elegance-timeless-beautyView licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseElegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378237/elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant vintage bridal gownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410330/png-elegant-vintage-bridal-gownView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG A bride romantic fashion wedding.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16042111/png-bride-romantic-fashion-weddingView licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseReverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783921/reveriethe-letter-1870s-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant vintage bridal gown backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378252/elegant-vintage-bridal-gown-backgroundView licenseVictorian woman background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195977/victorian-woman-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseVictorian elegance with floral bouquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372509/victorian-elegance-with-floral-bouquetView license