James McNeil Whistler (1878) by Leslie Matthew Ward
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Whistler caricature Publisher: Vanity Fair, London, Jan. 12, 1878. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Symphony (1878) by Leslie Ward. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
"West Aberdeenshire" by Sir Leslie Ward
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vanity Fair - Artists. 'a symphony'. Mr. James Abbott McNeill Whistler. 12 January 1878
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Ward
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Vintage caricature of dignified gentleman
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Mr. Jonathan Hutchinson by Sir Leslie Ward
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Ward
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Vous voulez faire de l'homéopathie, jeune homme? by Gustave Doré
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
"Physic" by Sir Leslie Ward
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Lord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Ward
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Vanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'A General', General Sir Charles Hastings Doyle, March 23, 1878
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Freddie by Sir Leslie Ward
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Brighton by Sir Leslie Ward
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Philosophical Pathology by Sir Leslie Ward
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
The King's Physician by Sir Leslie Ward
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
"The ILkeston Division" by Sir Leslie Ward
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Le Goût du Jour No. 34: Le Solliciteur Convèxe (c. 1808)
Gentleman quote blog banner template
Spectroscopic Astronomy by Sir Leslie Ward
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Comment un homme d'esprit comme vous by Gustave Doré
