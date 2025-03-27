Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintageillustrationportraitpublic domainM. Prud'homme and a Friend (1815–1877) by Henry Bonaventure MonnierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1103 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of Three Men and a Woman (1874) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784201/group-three-men-and-woman-1874-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorrection paternelle by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784331/correction-paternelle-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUne Indisposition by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784741/une-indisposition-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseUn Foyer by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784755/foyer-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseUn Comité de lecture by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784571/comite-lecture-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseWoman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063878/womans-riding-habit-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUne Queue by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784579/une-queue-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseLes Temps sont durs... (1847) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042750/les-temps-sont-durs-1847-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePolizeipräsident von Matthei und Maler Bluntschli auf der Straße, null by johann heinrich hasselhorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980723/image-person-classic-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseJ'ai ete bien maltraite by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376142/jai-ete-bien-maltraite-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseJohnson Addressing Two Men from Window (from James Boswell, Life of Samuel Johnson, 1791) (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125259/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771309/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLa Vieillesse by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784365/vieillesse-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Letter of Recommendation (1837) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788527/the-letter-recommendation-1837-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA Young Servant (1837) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788560/young-servant-1837-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseThree Men, One Pulling a Bell (1845) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126550/three-men-one-pulling-bell-1845-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseFamily Group and a Dog (1874) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784228/family-group-and-dog-1874-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseTâchons de nous entendre by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376502/tachons-nous-entendre-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseNous n'admettons que très peu de remèdes by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375456/nous-nadmettons-que-tres-peu-remedes-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127290/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license