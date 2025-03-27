Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageman portraitromanticpublic domain oil paintingman paintingpublic domain vintage couplescouple artweddingportrait paintingAutumn (1870s) by Philippe Jacques LinderOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4276 x 6292 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4276 x 6292 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBe my Valentine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring (1870s) by Philippe Jacques Linderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783942/spring-1870s-philippe-jacques-linderFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseMarphise (1852) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126883/marphise-1852-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseBaby it's you Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView licenseFête Galante (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124922/fete-galante-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licensePortrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFall (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784080/fall-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's The Kiss, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926946/png-aestheticism-antique-artView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseObstetrical examination by Jacques Pierre Maygrierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336283/obstetrical-examination-jacques-pierre-maygrierFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner Instagram story template, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616994/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseSelf-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBunny bride & groom, wedding digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633304/bunny-bride-groom-wedding-digital-art-editable-remixView licensePortrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128622/portrait-william-wilson-corcoran-1798-1888-1865-william-oliver-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Hunter (18th century (?)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123292/portrait-hunter-18th-century-germanFree Image from public domain licenseArt week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Petition to the Doge (1860) by Carl Ludwig Friedrich Beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128327/the-petition-the-doge-1860-carl-ludwig-friedrich-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner Instagram post template, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7569948/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licensePortrait of Barye with a Wax Model of "Seated Lion" (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129150/portrait-barye-with-wax-model-seated-lion-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281440/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe Willows of Marissel (1857) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127161/the-willows-marissel-1857-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Lord George Gordon Byron [6th Baron] 1788-1824 (19th century) by George Sandershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding planner blog banner template, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617034/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licensePortrait of a Young Man (1790-1799) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124431/portrait-young-man-1790-1799-frenchFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Gift of the Fishermen (18th or 19th century) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Baptiste Joseph Paterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015912/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Holy Roman Emperor Francis II (1811) by Johann Peter Kraffthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125389/portrait-the-holy-roman-emperor-francis-1811-johann-peter-krafftFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182873/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Middle-Aged Man (1780-1790) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124304/portrait-middle-aged-man-1780-1790-englishFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed rabbit couple digital art editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760445/newlywed-rabbit-couple-digital-art-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAn Artist (c. 1820) by Artist Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790963/artist-c-1820-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCouples retreat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9595528/couples-retreat-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain license