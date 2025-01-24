Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagespringgardenweddingvictorian womancouple paintingvictorian couplewoman vintage springpublic domain weddingSpring (1870s) by Philippe Jacques LinderOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4421 x 6432 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4421 x 6432 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseAutumn (1870s) by Philippe Jacques Linderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783937/autumn-1870s-philippe-jacques-linderFree Image from public domain licenseBaby it's you Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView licensePhilippe-Jacques Linder - Spring - Clark Art Institutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975516/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBe my Valentine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilliam II, Prince of Orange, and his Bride, Mary Stuart (1641) by Anthony van Dyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731586/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443602/floral-boutique-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Gift of the Fishermen (18th or 19th century) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Baptiste Joseph Paterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015912/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713013/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseDoge Alvise Mocenigo and Family before the Madonna and Child (c. 1575) by Jacopo Tintorettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995478/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG Victorian wedding couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409700/png-victorian-wedding-couple-illustrationView licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseRomantic vintage garden paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18396165/romantic-vintage-garden-paintingView licenseWedding planner Instagram story template, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616994/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseThe Proposal (1878) by Adrien Moreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784043/the-proposal-1878-adrien-moreauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBenjamin and Eleanor Ridgely Laming (1788) by Charles Willson Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025979/benjamin-and-eleanor-ridgely-laming-1788-charles-willson-pealeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseVictorian couple under umbrellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378890/victorian-couple-under-umbrellaView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Duke of Devonshire and Lady Louisa Egerton (c. 1853) by Sir Edwin Landseerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043632/the-duke-devonshire-and-lady-louisa-egerton-c-1853-sir-edwin-landseerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseElegant Victorian couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388565/elegant-victorian-couple-illustrationView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseReception at an Exhibition (1890s) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775713/reception-exhibition-1890s-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Victorian couple under umbrellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410132/png-victorian-couple-under-umbrellaView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAt the Seashore (1870s) by Luigi Loirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783872/the-seashore-1870s-luigi-loirFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Victorian couple garden elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411094/png-victorian-couple-garden-eleganceView licenseWedding planner Instagram post template, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7569948/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licensePNG Elegant Victorian couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410442/png-elegant-victorian-couple-illustrationView licenseCommunity garden week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995282/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian wedding couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388566/victorian-wedding-couple-illustrationView licenseNatural beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827042/natural-beauty-poster-templateView licenseAutumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333935/autumn-1860-1862-frederick-augustus-sandysFree Image from public domain license