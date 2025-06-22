Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegreen bluehat classicoil paintingsomething freshrenoir artpierre auguste renoirimpressionism public domainalthoughPortrait of a Young Woman (L'Ingenue) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4673 x 5645 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThérèse Berard (1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783940/therese-berard-1879-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl with a Jump Rope (Portrait of Delphine Legrand) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265131/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dancer (1874) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901999/the-dancer-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSketches of Heads (The Berard Children) (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783614/sketches-heads-the-berard-children-1881-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Girl with a Hoop (1885) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16454735/image-people-art-vintageView licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseReading Girl, 1880 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954707/reading-girl-1880-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarie-Thérèse Durand-Ruel Sewing (1882) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783499/marie-therese-durand-ruel-sewing-1882-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseAfter the Luncheon, 1879 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944350/after-the-luncheon-1879-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Madame Monet (Madame Claude Monet Reading) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783877/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Girl Bathinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086804/pierre-auguste-renoirs-young-girl-bathingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStudienblatt: Frau mit Hut und Skizze einer Bilderwand, ca. 1885 – 1899 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979734/image-person-classic-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Madame Henriot (c 1876) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16456038/image-people-art-vintageView licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStanding Female Bather (1896) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776297/standing-female-bather-1896-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Box at the Theater (At the Concert) (1880) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784095/box-the-theater-at-the-concert-1880-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus Victorious (1914) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774498/venus-victorious-1914-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseWash-House Boat at Bas-Meudon (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783962/wash-house-boat-bas-meudon-c-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrandfather clock, ca. 1914 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981010/grandfather-clock-ca-1914-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLeaving the Conservatory (La Sortie du conservatoire) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265250/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemme couchée (tournée à gauche), 1906 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939592/femme-couchee-tournee-gauche-1906-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseFemme nue couchée (tournée à droite), 1906 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945426/femme-nue-couchee-tournee-droite-1906-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license