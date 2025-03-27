Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecarnival public domainsleigh vintage illustration public domainnew yorkcarnivalvictorian erahorseanimalfaceNew York City—The Sleighing Carnival of 1877—Setting out for a Drive on St. Nicholas Avenue (1877) by Fernando Miranda y CasellasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 851 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1134 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage elegant animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15638502/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView licenseChristmas Belles (published 1869) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046794/christmas-belles-published-1869-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117921/mardi-gras-instagram-story-templateView licenseNew York, Bellevue Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339930/new-york-bellevue-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117691/mardi-gras-blog-banner-templateView licenseDriving in Central Park (1866) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786351/driving-central-park-1866-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseParade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage elegant animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15638494/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694687/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseNew York, Morguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339929/new-york-morgueFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licensePromenade de S. A. le Prince Impérial (1800–1859) by Joseph Arnaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787112/promenade-prince-imperial-1800-1859-joseph-arnaudFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseTom Thumb with Peter Brown and His Wife in a Gig (1828) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790622/tom-thumb-with-peter-brown-and-his-wife-gig-1828-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseLondon. The New London Fever Hospital: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330195/london-the-new-london-fever-hospital-general-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage elegant animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15636916/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView licenseR- Ricketshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368990/ricketsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482334/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWashington Arch (1909) by Charles Frederick William Mielatzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068373/washington-arch-1909-charles-frederick-william-mielatzFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690679/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWall Street, New York by J R Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427546/wall-street-new-york-brownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692543/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseLa premier dimanche de la promenade de Saint Cloud (first quarter 19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790800/premier-dimanche-promenade-saint-cloud-first-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseLondon. Hospital for Consumption and Diseases of the Chest (Brompton): General view with street scene (Fulham Road)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330260/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690053/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 16 (1876) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784035/fashion-drawing-no-1876-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545709/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseJam at the Ferry Gate (1869) by Thomas Worthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785987/jam-the-ferry-gate-1869-thomas-worthFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476142/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseBethlem Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439353/bethlem-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseLondon Hospital with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470001/london-hospital-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain license