The Proposal (1878) by Adrien Moreau
victorian chairgarden paintingpublic domain teapublic domain oil paintingteavictorianpublic domain victorian paintingtea party
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
The Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970024/tea-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
What Shall We Do Next? (31 July 1869) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786366/what-shall-next-31-july-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13505523/garden-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Sudden Squall at Sea (1860s) by François Biard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786158/sudden-squall-sea-1860s-francois-biardFree Image from public domain license
Flavors of Spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736763/flavors-spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Moâ aimer beaucoup rigoler avec vous (1840–1905) by J Bettannier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774968/moa-aimer-beaucoup-rigoler-avec-vous-1840-1905-bettannierFree Image from public domain license
Tea party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503657/tea-party-poster-templateView license
The Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643784/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781862/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Duke of Devonshire and Lady Louisa Egerton (c. 1853) by Sir Edwin Landseer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043632/the-duke-devonshire-and-lady-louisa-egerton-c-1853-sir-edwin-landseerFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee cafe Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650731/tea-coffee-cafe-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Au Grand Prix de Paris (At the Grand Prix de Paris) (1887) by Childe Hassam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049923/grand-prix-paris-at-the-grand-prix-paris-1887-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain license
Adventure more Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789309/adventure-more-instagram-post-templateView license
Old '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126729/old-76-and-young-48-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827258/tea-party-facebook-post-templateView license
Bathing Time at Deauville (1865) by Eugène Boudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046470/bathing-time-deauville-1865-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain license
Florist and tea shop Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643733/florist-and-tea-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Charles Prentice Howland (1878) by Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784252/charles-prentice-howland-1878-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616834/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Formal Garden Party (19th century) by Stanislaw Rejchan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775673/formal-garden-party-19th-century-stanislaw-rejchanFree Image from public domain license
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Contemplation (1873) by Adrien Moreau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785680/contemplation-1873-adrien-moreauFree Image from public domain license
Summer drinks poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView license
The Last Supper (1713/1714) by Sebastiano Ricci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016644/the-last-supper-17131714-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain license
Park tea party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460202/park-tea-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reading to the Convalescent (c. 1827) by Jean Augustin Franquelin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788904/reading-the-convalescent-c-1827-jean-augustin-franquelinFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781865/tea-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781863/tea-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Annual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439413/image-hospitals-people-churchFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776060/tea-party-invitation-poster-templateView license
The Out-patient's Room in University College Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414176/the-out-patients-room-university-college-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460162/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oatman's Fifth Avenue Skating Ring—First Lesson in Skating (1867)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786281/oatmans-fifth-avenue-skating-ringfirst-lesson-skating-1867Free Image from public domain license
spring garden party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView license
The Duchess of St. Alban's Stall, with Group of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke D'Aumale, the Count D'Eu, and the Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786708/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license