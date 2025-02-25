Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpublic domain musicguitarfurnitureoil paintingfrancejapanese backgroundsfashion photoWoman with a Parrot (c. 1872) by Raimundo de Madrazo y GarretaOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3857 x 4954 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3857 x 4954 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598053/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseMadame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785774/guitar-player-1872-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395209/music-lessons-facebook-post-templateView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539840/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNews from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128319/news-from-afar-mid-1860s-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351176/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConfidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345568/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782868/the-singer-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323983/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783921/reveriethe-letter-1870s-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseNew song Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539832/new-song-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351188/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDevotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351271/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mrs. Francis Stanton Blake (Eugenia White Blake) (1908) by Julius Le Blanc Stewart and Eugenia White Blakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129732/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342723/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseRetro hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381033/retro-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351312/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePenelope (ca. 1868) by Charles-François Marchalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344082/penelope-ca-1868-charles-francois-marchalFree Image from public domain licenseMexican independence day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138568/mexican-independence-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseYoung Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView licenseSummer (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784107/summer-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic guitar music background, hobby illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913718/acoustic-guitar-music-background-hobby-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman with a Guitar (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784213/woman-with-guitar-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic guitar music background, hobby illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9906806/acoustic-guitar-music-background-hobby-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Lane through the Treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612055/lane-through-the-treesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381010/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128288/lady-with-guitar-ca-1873-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license