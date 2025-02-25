rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman with a Parrot (c. 1872) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Save
Edit Image
public domain oil paintingpublic domain musicguitarfurnitureoil paintingfrancejapanese backgroundsfashion photo
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598053/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Guitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldini
Guitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785774/guitar-player-1872-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Facebook post template
Music lessons Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395209/music-lessons-facebook-post-templateView license
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Guitar lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Guitar lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539840/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128319/news-from-afar-mid-1860s-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351176/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345568/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782868/the-singer-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323983/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Reverie—The Letter (1870s) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783921/reveriethe-letter-1870s-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
New song Instagram post template, editable text
New song Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539832/new-song-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351188/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Devotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
Devotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351271/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mrs. Francis Stanton Blake (Eugenia White Blake) (1908) by Julius Le Blanc Stewart and Eugenia White Blake
Portrait of Mrs. Francis Stanton Blake (Eugenia White Blake) (1908) by Julius Le Blanc Stewart and Eugenia White Blake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129732/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342723/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Retro hits Instagram post template, editable text
Retro hits Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381033/retro-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351312/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Penelope (ca. 1868) by Charles-François Marchal
Penelope (ca. 1868) by Charles-François Marchal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344082/penelope-ca-1868-charles-francois-marchalFree Image from public domain license
Mexican independence day blog banner template
Mexican independence day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138568/mexican-independence-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Retro music Facebook post template
Retro music Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView license
Summer (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Summer (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784107/summer-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Acoustic guitar music background, hobby illustration, editable design
Acoustic guitar music background, hobby illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913718/acoustic-guitar-music-background-hobby-illustration-editable-designView license
Woman with a Guitar (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Woman with a Guitar (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784213/woman-with-guitar-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Acoustic guitar music background, hobby illustration, editable design
Acoustic guitar music background, hobby illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9906806/acoustic-guitar-music-background-hobby-illustration-editable-designView license
A Lane through the Trees
A Lane through the Trees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612055/lane-through-the-treesFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381010/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldini
Lady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128288/lady-with-guitar-ca-1873-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license