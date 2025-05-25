rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Save
Edit Image
victorian womanoil paintingvictorian eraportraitantique paintingclassical paintings public domainwoman wedding vintagevictorian woman painting public domain
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Spring (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Spring (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784067/spring-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Summer (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Summer (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784107/summer-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128319/news-from-afar-mid-1860s-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Writing quote Instagram post template
Writing quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Fall (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Fall (1877) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784080/fall-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Baby it's you Instagram post template
Baby it's you Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView license
A Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevens
A Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789658/duchess-the-blue-dress-c-1866-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Be my Valentine Instagram post template
Be my Valentine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)
Lady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773923/lady-reclining-c-1890-1900Free Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Penelope (ca. 1868) by Charles-François Marchal
Penelope (ca. 1868) by Charles-François Marchal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344082/penelope-ca-1868-charles-francois-marchalFree Image from public domain license
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView license
Moonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevens
Moonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775152/moonlight-au-clair-lune-c-1885-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126503/the-love-letter-ca-1855-giuseppe-mazzoliniFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult Instagram post template
Religious cult Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView license
Madame Céline Leclanché (1881) by Giovanni Boldini
Madame Céline Leclanché (1881) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783566/madame-celine-leclanche-1881-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
In the Studio (ca. 1892-1893) by William Merritt Chase.
In the Studio (ca. 1892-1893) by William Merritt Chase.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2604119/the-studio-ca-1892-1893-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain license
My first love is music Instagram story template
My first love is music Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854297/first-love-music-instagram-story-templateView license
A Girl Looking in a Mirror (after 1890) by Walter McEwen
A Girl Looking in a Mirror (after 1890) by Walter McEwen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773442/girl-looking-mirror-after-1890-walter-mcewenFree Image from public domain license
My first love is music, Instagram post template, editable design
My first love is music, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001485/first-love-music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Little White Girl (1922) by Alfred Bell and Co, Ltd and London
The Little White Girl (1922) by Alfred Bell and Co, Ltd and London
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772974/the-little-white-girl-1922-alfred-bell-and-co-ltd-and-londonFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult poster template
Religious cult poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView license
The Chinese Statuette (c.1910) in high resolution by Richard E. Miller.
The Chinese Statuette (c.1910) in high resolution by Richard E. Miller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236372/the-chinese-statuette-c1910-high-resolution-richard-millerFree Image from public domain license