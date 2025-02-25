rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Artist in His Studio (1877) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Save
Edit Image
tablechair paintings artgallerypublic domain oil painting sculpturejewelrypersonartman
Virtual art exhibition Instagram post template
Virtual art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695503/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786080/cocottes-c-1850-70-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775945/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Woman Seated at a Dressing Table (c. 1850–1900) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Woman Seated at a Dressing Table (c. 1850–1900) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775615/image-person-art-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness quote Instagram post template
Loneliness quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685533/loneliness-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
French Council of Ministers Held at St. Cloud Presided over by the Emperor (1868) by Artist Unknown
French Council of Ministers Held at St. Cloud Presided over by the Emperor (1868) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786200/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894211/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hecklers (c. 1800–50) by Artist Unknown and French 19th century
Hecklers (c. 1800–50) by Artist Unknown and French 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788119/hecklers-c-1800-50-artist-unknown-and-french-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness Instagram post template
Loneliness Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685532/loneliness-instagram-post-templateView license
An Artist (c. 1820) by Artist Unknown
An Artist (c. 1820) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790963/artist-c-1820-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Luncheon in the Studio (1868) by Edouard Manet.
Luncheon in the Studio (1868) by Edouard Manet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3821327/luncheon-the-studio-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Print Collectors (c. 1860–63) by Honoré Daumier
The Print Collectors (c. 1860–63) by Honoré Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786288/the-print-collectors-c-1860-63-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
Consulting His Lawyer (1872) by Benjamin Vautier
Consulting His Lawyer (1872) by Benjamin Vautier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128835/consulting-his-lawyer-1872-benjamin-vautierFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Van Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523089/van-gogh-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Wedding Trip (Le Voyage de Noces) (1825) by Hortense Haudebourt Lescot
The Wedding Trip (Le Voyage de Noces) (1825) by Hortense Haudebourt Lescot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795126/the-wedding-trip-le-voyage-noces-1825-hortense-haudebourt-lescotFree Image from public domain license
Open gallery blog banner template
Open gallery blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395480/open-gallery-blog-banner-templateView license
The Old Parish Church and Village, Hampton-on-Thames, Middlesex, 18th century
The Old Parish Church and Village, Hampton-on-Thames, Middlesex, 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203719/image-vintage-woman-cowsFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128230/the-amateur-1859-victor-joseph-chavetFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739760/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Untitled (Portrait of Seated Man and Woman) by Unknown
Untitled (Portrait of Seated Man and Woman) by Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049913/untitled-portrait-seated-man-and-woman-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495433/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage portrait of seated gentleman
Vintage portrait of seated gentleman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311439/guizotFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
Three Apostles (19th century) by German
Three Apostles (19th century) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124839/three-apostles-19th-century-germanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730935/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sir Percival Hart (1496–1580)
Sir Percival Hart (1496–1580)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202985/sir-percival-hart-1496-1580Free Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730938/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Henry Walters (1938) by Thomas Cromwell Corner
Portrait of Henry Walters (1938) by Thomas Cromwell Corner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129819/portrait-henry-walters-1938-thomas-cromwell-cornerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Van Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643866/van-gogh-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
Portrait of Barye with a Wax Model of "Seated Lion" (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of Barye with a Wax Model of "Seated Lion" (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129150/portrait-barye-with-wax-model-seated-lion-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license