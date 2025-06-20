Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainportraitclothingParisine (1875) by Félicien RopsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 811 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1081 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman by the Sea (1864–1894) by Norbert Goeneuttehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776472/woman-the-sea-1864-1894-norbert-goeneutteFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWoman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050795/woman-cape-la-femme-pelerine-1889-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Newspaper (1883) by James Tissothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783170/the-newspaper-1883-james-tissotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseHirsch Michel (1762) by Georg Friedrich Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795743/hirsch-michel-1762-georg-friedrich-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseMary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048587/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-18791880-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777199/the-opera-box-no-c-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Man Wearing a Fur Headdress with a Headband, Facing Right (c. 1645/1647) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglionehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10011759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseYoung Woman Holding a Fan (1760) by Thomas Fryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021782/young-woman-holding-fan-1760-thomas-fryeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWoman at Her Toilette (La toilette) (1905) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056239/woman-her-toilette-la-toilette-1905-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047566/the-muff-c-1873-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Letter (Reflexion, ou la lettre) (c. 1887) by Norbert Goeneuttehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049188/the-letter-reflexion-lettre-c-1887-norbert-goeneutteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseChrist Preaching and Healing (Fragment from the Hundred Guilder Print) (c. 1649) by Rembrandt van Rijn and William Bailliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003721/image-christ-face-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseUne Jetée en Angleterre (A Pier in England) (1879) by Félix Hilaire Buhothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054386/une-jetee-angleterre-pier-england-1879-felix-hilaire-buhotFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseSketch on Apache Trail, Arizona (c. 1929) by George Elbert Burrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068894/sketch-apache-trail-arizona-c-1929-george-elbert-burrFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseExotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790104/exotic-flower-woman-mantilla-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThomas Haden of Derby (1864) by Francis Seymour Haden and Joseph Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046413/thomas-haden-derby-1864-francis-seymour-haden-and-joseph-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJules Destrée (1917) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057773/jules-destree-1917-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeda Moderne (1843–1898) by Félicien Ropshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775958/leda-moderne-1843-1898-felicien-ropsFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Diggers (1855–56) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787558/the-diggers-1855-56-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774956/woman-lying-couch-c-1895-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license