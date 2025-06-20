rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parisine (1875) by Félicien Rops
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainportraitclothing
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman by the Sea (1864–1894) by Norbert Goeneutte
Woman by the Sea (1864–1894) by Norbert Goeneutte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776472/woman-the-sea-1864-1894-norbert-goeneutteFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Woman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnard
Woman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050795/woman-cape-la-femme-pelerine-1889-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Newspaper (1883) by James Tissot
The Newspaper (1883) by James Tissot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783170/the-newspaper-1883-james-tissotFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Hirsch Michel (1762) by Georg Friedrich Schmidt
Hirsch Michel (1762) by Georg Friedrich Schmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795743/hirsch-michel-1762-georg-friedrich-schmidtFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048587/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-18791880-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
In the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatt
In the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777199/the-opera-box-no-c-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Man Wearing a Fur Headdress with a Headband, Facing Right (c. 1645/1647) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
Young Man Wearing a Fur Headdress with a Headband, Facing Right (c. 1645/1647) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10011759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Young Woman Holding a Fan (1760) by Thomas Frye
Young Woman Holding a Fan (1760) by Thomas Frye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021782/young-woman-holding-fan-1760-thomas-fryeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Woman at Her Toilette (La toilette) (1905) by Albert Besnard
Woman at Her Toilette (La toilette) (1905) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056239/woman-her-toilette-la-toilette-1905-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistler
The Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047566/the-muff-c-1873-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Letter (Reflexion, ou la lettre) (c. 1887) by Norbert Goeneutte
The Letter (Reflexion, ou la lettre) (c. 1887) by Norbert Goeneutte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049188/the-letter-reflexion-lettre-c-1887-norbert-goeneutteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Christ Preaching and Healing (Fragment from the Hundred Guilder Print) (c. 1649) by Rembrandt van Rijn and William Baillie
Christ Preaching and Healing (Fragment from the Hundred Guilder Print) (c. 1649) by Rembrandt van Rijn and William Baillie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003721/image-christ-face-lightFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Une Jetée en Angleterre (A Pier in England) (1879) by Félix Hilaire Buhot
Une Jetée en Angleterre (A Pier in England) (1879) by Félix Hilaire Buhot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054386/une-jetee-angleterre-pier-england-1879-felix-hilaire-buhotFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Sketch on Apache Trail, Arizona (c. 1929) by George Elbert Burr
Sketch on Apache Trail, Arizona (c. 1929) by George Elbert Burr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068894/sketch-apache-trail-arizona-c-1929-george-elbert-burrFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Exotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manet
Exotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790104/exotic-flower-woman-mantilla-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Thomas Haden of Derby (1864) by Francis Seymour Haden and Joseph Wright
Thomas Haden of Derby (1864) by Francis Seymour Haden and Joseph Wright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046413/thomas-haden-derby-1864-francis-seymour-haden-and-joseph-wrightFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Jules Destrée (1917) by Albert Besnard
Jules Destrée (1917) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057773/jules-destree-1917-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leda Moderne (1843–1898) by Félicien Rops
Leda Moderne (1843–1898) by Félicien Rops
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775958/leda-moderne-1843-1898-felicien-ropsFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Diggers (1855–56) by Jean François Millet
The Diggers (1855–56) by Jean François Millet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787558/the-diggers-1855-56-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleu
Woman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774956/woman-lying-couch-c-1895-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license