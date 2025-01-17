Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegarden landscapegreengreen plant paintingpublic domain pine treeslandscape oil paintingroman gardenvillalawrence almaPine Trees in a Roman Park (1876) by Sir Lawrence Alma TademaOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 754 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6388 x 4013 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6388 x 4013 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with Woman Gardening (Paysage et femme jardinant) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. 