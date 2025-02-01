Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelaurelmusewomanfacewoman facepencil sketchchaplainancientA Muse (1874) by Jules Clément ChaplainOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1190 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBe your own muse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527314/your-own-muse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIdealized Portrait of the Poet Homer (1639 (Baroque)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136154/idealized-portrait-the-poet-homer-1639-baroque-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseBeige geometric beauty photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762037/beige-geometric-beauty-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseProfile Portrait of a Poet (Petrarch (?)) (probably early 19th century) by Formerly attributed to the school of Veronahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal fashion poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7541743/minimal-fashion-poster-template-editable-textView licenseA Young Woman with an Elaborate Hairdo (1823) by Carl Barthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034420/young-woman-with-elaborate-hairdo-1823-carl-barthFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980867/your-own-muse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman with Hat (1845) by Jules de Goncourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788174/woman-with-hat-1845-jules-goncourtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965215/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of madonnas,st.george etc (a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157194/studies-madonnasstgeorge-etc-a-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal fashion flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7541713/minimal-fashion-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseStudies of classical figures(a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158427/studies-classical-figuresa-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360031/your-own-muse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSitzende Bauersfrau mit in den Schoß gelegten Händen, null by georg friedrich kerstinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934167/image-pencil-drawing-paper-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622768/your-own-muse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEight Figures, Washington Square, New York (c. 1910–12) by William James Glackenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773807/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494360/your-own-muse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of nude male, reclining female (A) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156816/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStylist presentation template, scrapbook aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441865/imageView licenseHebé by Alexandre Chaponnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023103/hebe-alexandre-chaponnierFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726559/your-own-muse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHalf Length Study of Elderly Man (19th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156984/half-length-study-elderly-man-19th-century-germanFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980869/your-own-muse-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMoslem at Prayer (1883) by Charles Barguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129101/moslem-prayer-1883-charles-bargueFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622821/music-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl Spearing Dolphin (c. 1900) by Elihu Vedderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052048/girl-spearing-dolphin-c-1900-elihu-vedderFree Image from public domain licenseBlack and queer flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8841865/black-and-queer-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMuchroom borders painting art historical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16237900/muchroom-borders-painting-art-historicalView licenseMinimal fashion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7541672/minimal-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMorphine Addicts (Morphinomanes) (1887) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054844/morphine-addicts-morphinomanes-1887-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseStylist instagram story template, scrapbook aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7461245/imageView licenseThe adoration of the Kings, 1650 by abraham van diepenbeeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982331/the-adoration-the-kings-1650-abraham-van-diepenbeeckFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980866/your-own-muse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKleidung der römischen Frauen, 1748 by paul egellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945792/kleidung-der-romischen-frauen-1748-paul-egellFree Image from public domain licenseBlack and queer poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8842275/black-and-queer-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseWeibliche Genien halten ein Medaillon mit dem Bildnis Goethes, null by bernhard neher the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945194/image-pencil-drawing-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7530623/minimal-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStehender Heiliger mit ausgestreckter Hand nach rechts, null by alessandro casolanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985274/image-pencil-drawing-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal fashion twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7541932/minimal-fashion-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseMädchen mit Fruchtkorb und Wasserkrug (Ceres?), null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947742/madchen-mit-fruchtkorb-und-wasserkrug-ceres-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license