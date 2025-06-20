rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La Capraja Gignese (c. 1870) by Mosè Bianchi
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainadultwomanpainting
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Study for Boating in the Lagoon (c. 1885) by Mosè Bianchi
Study for Boating in the Lagoon (c. 1885) by Mosè Bianchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777103/study-for-boating-the-lagoon-c-1885-mose-bianchiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Ein Bischof wird gefesselt vor einen römischen Imperator gebracht, null by pietro bianchi
Ein Bischof wird gefesselt vor einen römischen Imperator gebracht, null by pietro bianchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949817/image-people-artistic-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Der auferstandene Christus erscheint Maria Magdalena, null by ferdinand fellner
Der auferstandene Christus erscheint Maria Magdalena, null by ferdinand fellner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950834/der-auferstandene-christus-erscheint-maria-magdalena-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Grabmal des Nicolas de Bautru, Marquis de Vaubrun, ca. 1677 by charles le brun
Grabmal des Nicolas de Bautru, Marquis de Vaubrun, ca. 1677 by charles le brun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937371/grabmal-des-nicolas-bautru-marquis-vaubrun-ca-1677-charles-brunFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
The Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
The Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153120/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
'Twixt Venus and Bacchus (1882) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
'Twixt Venus and Bacchus (1882) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129100/twixt-venus-and-bacchus-1882-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The Arts Being Introduced to Germany by Christianity, 1834 – 1836 by philipp veit
The Arts Being Introduced to Germany by Christianity, 1834 – 1836 by philipp veit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934433/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Allegorien der Malerei, Architektur und Bildhauerkunst (Motiv der alten Fahne des Städelschen Kunstinstituts), null by carl…
Allegorien der Malerei, Architektur und Bildhauerkunst (Motiv der alten Fahne des Städelschen Kunstinstituts), null by carl…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980628/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Francesca da Rimini mit ihrem Geliebten Paolo Malatesta, von links nähert sich ihr Ehemann Giovanni Malatesta mit gezogenem…
Francesca da Rimini mit ihrem Geliebten Paolo Malatesta, von links nähert sich ihr Ehemann Giovanni Malatesta mit gezogenem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985985/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Richilde, ca. 1845 by ludwig richter
Richilde, ca. 1845 by ludwig richter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985180/richilde-ca-1845-ludwig-richterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
The adoration of the Kings, 1650 by abraham van diepenbeeck
The adoration of the Kings, 1650 by abraham van diepenbeeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951554/the-adoration-the-kings-1650-abraham-van-diepenbeeckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Die Grabung nach dem Heiligen Kreuz, ca. 1602 – 1605 by adam elsheimer
Die Grabung nach dem Heiligen Kreuz, ca. 1602 – 1605 by adam elsheimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954348/die-grabung-nach-dem-heiligen-kreuz-ca-1602-1605-adam-elsheimerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Ein Bischof in vollem Ornat, null by peter paul rubens
Ein Bischof in vollem Ornat, null by peter paul rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985158/ein-bischof-vollem-ornat-null-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Existiert bloß als Fragment bei den Serviten bei Citta della Pieve, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Existiert bloß als Fragment bei den Serviten bei Citta della Pieve, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983158/image-pencil-drawing-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Die Predigt des Heiligen Paulus in Ephesus, ca. 1649 by eustache le sueur
Die Predigt des Heiligen Paulus in Ephesus, ca. 1649 by eustache le sueur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934142/die-predigt-des-heiligen-paulus-ephesus-ca-1649-eustache-sueurFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Aus einer Predella des Giotto in der Galleria dell'Accademia in Florenz, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Aus einer Predella des Giotto in der Galleria dell'Accademia in Florenz, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939371/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bishop makes a mule fall on its knees, ca. 1635 – 1640 by andrea sacchi
Bishop makes a mule fall on its knees, ca. 1635 – 1640 by andrea sacchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936048/bishop-makes-mule-fall-its-knees-ca-1635-1640-andrea-sacchiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Entombment of Christ, null by giovanni francesco penni
Entombment of Christ, null by giovanni francesco penni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939335/entombment-christ-null-giovanni-francesco-penniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zwei Hirten mit zwei Ziegen, null by pietro palmieri the elder
Zwei Hirten mit zwei Ziegen, null by pietro palmieri the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984462/zwei-hirten-mit-zwei-ziegen-null-pietro-palmieri-the-elderFree Image from public domain license