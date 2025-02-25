Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageabstractshadowbook illustrationssketch abstract artsketchminimalistminimalist drawingabstract artThe Shadow That Lies Floating on the Floor (1875) by Édouard ManetOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 797 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4112 x 6190 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSimple life book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373923/simple-life-book-cover-templateView licenseRaven in Flight (ex libris) (1875) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784266/raven-flight-ex-libris-1875-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824081/anatomy-textbook-poster-templateView licenseRaven in Profile (1875) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784756/raven-profile-1875-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442966/book-cover-templateView licenseÉdouard Manet by Charles Reutlingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261660/edouard-manet-charles-reutlingerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824159/anatomy-textbook-poster-templateView licenseIllustration by Édouard Manet for a French translation by Stéphane Mallarmé of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven". Part 3 of 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667041/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hand drawn illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15442017/editable-hand-drawn-illustration-design-element-setView licenseIllustration by Édouard Manet for a French translation by Stéphane Mallarmé of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven". Part 1 of 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667117/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnxiety Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseThe Cats. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654163/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThe poetry cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103871/the-poetry-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration by Édouard Manet for a French translation by Stéphane Mallarmé of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven". Part 2 of 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682826/floral-book-cover-editable-mockupView licenseÉdouard Manet - Le Vieux Musicienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665523/edouard-manet-vieux-musicienFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407919/spring-sale-poster-templateView licenseSpruces in the mountains, ca. 1925 by ernst ludwig kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943451/spruces-the-mountains-ca-1925-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseThriller fiction poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView licenseWaldseelandschaft mit Nymphe, null by hendrik goudthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940702/waldseelandschaft-mit-nymphe-null-hendrik-goudtFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370437/cookbook-cover-templateView licenseThe Chair ("That shadow that lies floating on the floor..."), from The Raven (Le Corbeau) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976811/image-paper-cartoon-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496542/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiseases of the hip, knee, and ankle joints and their treatment by a new and efficient method / by Hugh Owen Thomas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008226/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic reading hobby backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558540/aesthetic-reading-hobby-backgroundView licenseLente- en herfstlandschappen (1875 - 1900) by Hashimoto Gahôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748515/lente-herfstlandschappen-1875-1900-hashimoto-gahoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic reading hobby backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558535/aesthetic-reading-hobby-backgroundView licensePoort in China, gebouwd door Koeblai Khan (1875) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760311/poort-china-gebouwd-door-koeblai-khan-1875-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseWoman Lying on the Beach. Annabel Lee (1879–1882) drawing in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original from The National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2962702/free-illustration-image-women-beach-sketch-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSoul music radio cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452658/soul-music-radio-cover-templateView licensePhysiologie de la voix et de la parole / par Édouard Fournié.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019780/physiologie-voix-parole-par-edouard-fournieFree Image from public domain licenseFrench language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView licenseSilentium, 1860 by édouard manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979527/silentium-1860-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseSale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407941/sale-poster-templateView licenseLying before the crucifixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676888/lying-before-the-crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292073/van-gogh-art-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Hermann Scherer, ca. 1923 by ernst ludwig kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937288/portrait-hermann-scherer-ca-1923-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseYoung adult fiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649513/young-adult-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBearing of the Cross, null by hendrik goudthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942960/bearing-the-cross-null-hendrik-goudtFree Image from public domain license