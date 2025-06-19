rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Young Woman Reading (1875) by Lucius Rossi
Save
Edit Image
woman readingreadingpublic domain oil paintingwoman reading paintingwomanpublic domain victorianpaintingvintage
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in Yellow (c. 1875) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
Woman in Yellow (c. 1875) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783856/woman-yellow-c-1875-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Double Disguise (Le double déguisement) (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadryl
The Double Disguise (Le double déguisement) (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadryl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775203/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Massachusetts—Boffin's Bower, Boston (1875) by E R Morse
Massachusetts—Boffin's Bower, Boston (1875) by E R Morse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784124/massachusettsboffins-bower-boston-1875-morseFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Mother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
Mother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786590/mother-and-child-c-1861-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)
Lady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773923/lady-reclining-c-1890-1900Free Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Mrs. Ralph Sneyd (Mary Ellis Sneyd) (1889) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema
Portrait of Mrs. Ralph Sneyd (Mary Ellis Sneyd) (1889) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782510/image-hands-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult Instagram post template
Religious cult Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView license
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
Josephine and Mercie (1908) by Edmund Charles Tarbell
Josephine and Mercie (1908) by Edmund Charles Tarbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056436/josephine-and-mercie-1908-edmund-charles-tarbellFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Le Mari Malade by A Maurin
Le Mari Malade by A Maurin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374777/mari-malade-maurinFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Devotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
Devotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Young Woman Crocheting (1875) by Giovanni Boldini
Young Woman Crocheting (1875) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784300/young-woman-crocheting-1875-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
A Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lane
A Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790856/girl-her-devotions-1824-richard-james-laneFree Image from public domain license
Meet the witch Instagram post template
Meet the witch Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668280/meet-the-witch-instagram-post-templateView license
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Reading quote Instagram story template
Reading quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Reading painting art wedding
Reading painting art wedding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14846277/reading-painting-art-weddingView license
Tea party Instagram post template
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman Reading (c. 1910) by Barbour
Woman Reading (c. 1910) by Barbour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773731/woman-reading-c-1910-barbourFree Image from public domain license
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Infantry in Arms (1887) by William H Lippincott and Henry Pruett Share
Infantry in Arms (1887) by William H Lippincott and Henry Pruett Share
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054819/infantry-arms-1887-william-lippincott-and-henry-pruett-shareFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685679/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
The Hammock (1880) by James Tissot
The Hammock (1880) by James Tissot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783598/the-hammock-1880-james-tissotFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult poster template
Religious cult poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView license
Parisienne reading, 1880, by Albert Edelfelt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Parisienne reading, 1880, by Albert Edelfelt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16448887/parisienne-reading-1880-albert-edelfelt-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView license
Woman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
Woman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783807/woman-seated-c-1875-jules-adolphe-goupilFree Image from public domain license