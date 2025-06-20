rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Sick Child (c. 1870–75) by Paul Seignac
Save
Edit Image
sick womanseignac paulwoman readingpublic domain oil paintingreading painting public domainpersonartvintage
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman and Child Before a Mirror (1870s) by Paul Seignac
Woman and Child Before a Mirror (1870s) by Paul Seignac
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783919/woman-and-child-before-mirror-1870s-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain license
Paul Gauguin quote Facebook story template
Paul Gauguin quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Mother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
Mother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786590/mother-and-child-c-1861-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain license
Reading quote Instagram story template
Reading quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Kitchen Scene, ca. 1783 – 1803 by georg karl urlaub
Kitchen Scene, ca. 1783 – 1803 by georg karl urlaub
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982747/kitchen-scene-ca-1783-1803-georg-karl-urlaubFree Image from public domain license
Crafting video Instagram post template
Crafting video Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051032/crafting-video-instagram-post-templateView license
The Vicar of the Parish Receiving His Tithes, before 1793 by henry singleton
The Vicar of the Parish Receiving His Tithes, before 1793 by henry singleton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934712/the-vicar-the-parish-receiving-his-tithes-before-1793-henry-singletonFree Image from public domain license
Reading Facebook post template
Reading Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView license
Family at Table (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijn
Family at Table (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Philemon and Baucis (1658) by Rembrandt van Rijn
Philemon and Baucis (1658) by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013469/philemon-and-baucis-1658-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license
Daily health habits blog banner template
Daily health habits blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051647/daily-health-habits-blog-banner-templateView license
The Holy Family with the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1521 (Renaissance)) by Rosso Fiorentino
The Holy Family with the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1521 (Renaissance)) by Rosso Fiorentino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150316/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Alte Frau, drei jungen Frauen aus einem Glase wahrsagend, null by jean-baptiste greuze
Alte Frau, drei jungen Frauen aus einem Glase wahrsagend, null by jean-baptiste greuze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984785/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
New video Instagram post template
New video Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051034/new-video-instagram-post-templateView license
Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, null by italian, 16th century;
Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, null by italian, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986632/birth-the-blessed-virgin-mary-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Reading Facebook post template
Reading Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394982/reading-facebook-post-templateView license
A Woman and a Boy at a Table, ca. 1783 – 1803 by georg karl urlaub
A Woman and a Boy at a Table, ca. 1783 – 1803 by georg karl urlaub
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944282/woman-and-boy-table-ca-1783-1803-georg-karl-urlaubFree Image from public domain license
Reading Instagram post template
Reading Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919325/reading-instagram-post-templateView license
The Letter (1816) by Martin Drölling
The Letter (1816) by Martin Drölling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791638/the-letter-1816-martin-drollingFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
The Nursing Mother (La Mère nourrice) (1804) by Marguerite Gérard
The Nursing Mother (La Mère nourrice) (1804) by Marguerite Gérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792938/the-nursing-mother-la-mere-nourrice-1804-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Le dejeuner de Fanfan by Jean Baptiste Mallet and Henri Nicolas van Gorp
Le dejeuner de Fanfan by Jean Baptiste Mallet and Henri Nicolas van Gorp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021588/dejeuner-fanfan-jean-baptiste-mallet-and-henri-nicolas-van-gorpFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686125/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Interior (1852) by Charles Émile Jacque
Interior (1852) by Charles Émile Jacque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788007/interior-1852-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class Instagram post template
Art & History class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051774/art-history-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Interior with Woman Teaching Two Children (1861-1865 (?)) by Paul Seignac
Interior with Woman Teaching Two Children (1861-1865 (?)) by Paul Seignac
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128316/interior-with-woman-teaching-two-children-1861-1865-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Drei Frauen bei einem Kinde beschäftigt, null by charles parrocel
Drei Frauen bei einem Kinde beschäftigt, null by charles parrocel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934677/drei-frauen-bei-einem-kinde-beschaftigt-null-charles-parrocelFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Familienfeier, alles ist um die Wiege mit dem kleinen Kind versammelt, null by hendrik meyer
Familienfeier, alles ist um die Wiege mit dem kleinen Kind versammelt, null by hendrik meyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986687/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drei Mädchen, das älteste beim Spitzenklöppeln, ca. 1650 – 1660 by adriaen van ostade
Drei Mädchen, das älteste beim Spitzenklöppeln, ca. 1650 – 1660 by adriaen van ostade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980758/image-face-person-cozyFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tavern Scene, ca. 1660 – 1662 by cornelis pietersz. bega
Tavern Scene, ca. 1660 – 1662 by cornelis pietersz. bega
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985081/tavern-scene-ca-1660-1662-cornelis-pietersz-begaFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Woman Beside Bed of Sick Chid (1840-1850) by August Hunger
Woman Beside Bed of Sick Chid (1840-1850) by August Hunger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126436/woman-beside-bed-sick-chid-1840-1850-august-hungerFree Image from public domain license