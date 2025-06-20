Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage boatsky paintinggiovanni boldiniboldinipublic domain art small images birdimpressionist landscapeboat vintage public domainoutsider artWasherwomen (1874) by Giovanni BoldiniOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 823 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6221 x 4265 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6221 x 4265 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer vacation background, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181227/summer-vacation-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseThe Boat (1874) by Edouard Manet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3857372/the-boat-1874-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseLady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128288/lady-with-guitar-ca-1873-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel background, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186482/summer-travel-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseGuitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785774/guitar-player-1872-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseOcean exploration, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9177002/ocean-exploration-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseBordeaux, the Harbor (1874) by Eugène Louis Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128878/bordeaux-the-harbor-1874-eugene-louis-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseSailing holiday, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186491/sailing-holiday-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseReturn of the Fishing Boats, Étretat (1879) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783965/return-the-fishing-boats-etretat-1879-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseSea travel desktop wallpaper, editable remix nature acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181283/sea-travel-desktop-wallpaper-editable-remix-nature-acrylic-texture-designView licenseHistoric urban landscape photographhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320953/bombayFree Image from public domain licenseBright abstract vacation desktop wallpaper, editable remix nature acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186488/png-abstract-acrylic-aestheticView licensePNG Seen from the Bacino di San Marco in Venice, 1730 – 1740 by canaletto (giovanni antonio canal), element on transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148999/png-sky-personFree PNG from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Estacade Bridge (1880) by Stanislas Lépinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129097/the-estacade-bridge-1880-stanislas-lepineFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839747/van-gogh-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseView of the Ripa Grande in Rome, ca. 1640 – 1645 by jan bothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982541/view-the-ripa-grande-rome-ca-1640-1645-jan-bothFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic product Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597763/aesthetic-product-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRecital (c. 1884) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782487/recital-c-1884-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762981/motivational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Thames at Hampton Court (1874) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785568/the-thames-hampton-court-1874-alfred-sisleyFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254634/boat-hire-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVenice (ca. 1874) by Martín Rico y Ortegahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128362/venice-ca-1874-martin-rico-ortegaFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267175/seafood-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArgenteuil (1874) by Edouard Manet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820797/argenteuil-1874-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267355/seafood-restaurant-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Young Lady (1851–1931) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772336/portrait-young-lady-1851-1931-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254636/boat-hire-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWaldinneres mit Bauer auf Fuhrwerk, 1866 by heinrich winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939657/waldinneres-mit-bauer-auf-fuhrwerk-1866-heinrich-winterFree Image from public domain licenseCute sailing phone wallpaper, editable aesthetic remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181229/cute-sailing-phone-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-remix-designView licenseLa Torre di Malghera (c. 1735/1746) by Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017986/torre-malghera-c-17351746-canalettoFree Image from public domain licenseSea & island mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186484/sea-island-mobile-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-remix-designView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Oarsmen at Chatou (1879) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16517390/image-people-art-manView licenseArt expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708799/art-expoView licenseStrand mit großem Fischerboot und Lastwagen, von vier Paar Pferden gezogen, August 6, 1849 by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949550/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267595/seafood-restaurant-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseThe Frigate Congress Outside Naples (1857) by Tommaso de Simonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127160/the-frigate-congress-outside-naples-1857-tommaso-simoneFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267683/seafood-restaurant-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSimplified rendering of a scholar's waterside retreat beneath a grove of broad-leafed trees; faint image of a mountain peak…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638791/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license