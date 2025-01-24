rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
View of the Pont Neuf and of the Western Point of the Île de la Cité from the Banks of the Seine (c. 1870) by Henri Joseph…
Save
Edit Image
henri joseph harpigniescanvasoil painting figurescolorfuloil paintingsstone architectureplacementarch
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of the Louvre, with the Grande Galerie and the Pavillon de Flore (c. 1870) by Henri Joseph Harpignies
View of the Louvre, with the Grande Galerie and the Pavillon de Flore (c. 1870) by Henri Joseph Harpignies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784548/image-background-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Village Church (1891) painting in high resolution by Henri-Joseph Harpignies.
The Village Church (1891) painting in high resolution by Henri-Joseph Harpignies.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728744/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape in Les Landes (1829–1916) by Henri Joseph Harpignies
Landscape in Les Landes (1829–1916) by Henri Joseph Harpignies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773369/landscape-les-landes-1829-1916-henri-joseph-harpigniesFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A View of Paris from the Pont Neuf by Jean Baptiste Raguenet
A View of Paris from the Pont Neuf by Jean Baptiste Raguenet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263431/view-paris-from-the-pont-neuf-jean-baptiste-raguenetFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fir Trees in Les Trembleaux, near Marlotte (Sapins aux Trembleaux à Marlotte) by Henri-Joseph Harpignies
Fir Trees in Les Trembleaux, near Marlotte (Sapins aux Trembleaux à Marlotte) by Henri-Joseph Harpignies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612412/image-france-french-landscape-painting-father-and-son-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Rocky Path in the Morvan (Chemin des roches dans le Morvan) by Henri-Joseph Harpignies
The Rocky Path in the Morvan (Chemin des roches dans le Morvan) by Henri-Joseph Harpignies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612406/image-corot-french-landscape-painting-hillside-artFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Station Uelzen (1862 - 1867) by Isaac Gosschalk and Joseph Henry Gosschalk
Station Uelzen (1862 - 1867) by Isaac Gosschalk and Joseph Henry Gosschalk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789495/station-uelzen-1862-1867-isaac-gosschalk-and-joseph-henry-gosschalkFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A View of Paris with the Ile de la Cité by Jean Baptiste Raguenet
A View of Paris with the Ile de la Cité by Jean Baptiste Raguenet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264489/view-paris-with-the-ile-cite-jean-baptiste-raguenetFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
River Landscape with Bridge and House by Henri Joseph Harpignies
River Landscape with Bridge and House by Henri Joseph Harpignies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038474/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Indian Family Alarmed at the Approach of a Prairie Fire by George Catlin
Indian Family Alarmed at the Approach of a Prairie Fire by George Catlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848623/image-vintage-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Winter Landscape with Figures by Jan Berents
Winter Landscape with Figures by Jan Berents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263188/winter-landscape-with-figures-jan-berentsFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957284/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Poestenkill, New York by Joseph H. Hidley
View of Poestenkill, New York by Joseph H. Hidley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182745/view-poestenkill-new-york-joseph-hidleyFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Pantheon, Paris by Alphonse Louis Poitevin
The Pantheon, Paris by Alphonse Louis Poitevin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275599/the-pantheon-paris-alphonse-louis-poitevinFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Notre Dame de Paris (c. 1890) by Robert William Vonnoh
Notre Dame de Paris (c. 1890) by Robert William Vonnoh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050856/notre-dame-paris-c-1890-robert-william-vonnohFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Architecture motif by Gabriel Engels
Architecture motif by Gabriel Engels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924476/architecture-motifFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957315/henri-rousseaus-flower-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Slave Market (1866) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Slave Market (1866) by Jean Léon Gérôme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786533/slave-market-1866-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doorway, University of Genoa
Doorway, University of Genoa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278334/doorway-university-genoaFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing Woman Holding a Muff, Turned Slightly to the Right (recto); Studies of Heads (verso) by Pietro Longhi
Standing Woman Holding a Muff, Turned Slightly to the Right (recto); Studies of Heads (verso) by Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246283/image-face-hand-shadowsFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower mobile wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower mobile wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958712/henri-rousseaus-flower-mobile-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boston Street Scene (Boston Common) (1898-99) by Edward Mitchell Bannister
Boston Street Scene (Boston Common) (1898-99) by Edward Mitchell Bannister
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129419/boston-street-scene-boston-common-1898-99-edward-mitchell-bannisterFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929040/henri-rousseaus-nature-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visitation (Meeting of Mary and Elizabeth in the Presence of Saints Joseph and Jerome) (1550 - 1600) by Pellegrino Tibaldi
Visitation (Meeting of Mary and Elizabeth in the Presence of Saints Joseph and Jerome) (1550 - 1600) by Pellegrino Tibaldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731686/image-dog-lion-faceFree Image from public domain license