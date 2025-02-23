rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Holy Mary Mother of God with a Lily (Sainte Marie Mère de Dieu avec un lys) (1895) by Émile Bernard
Save
Edit Image
coloring bookjesus floralmedievalpublic domainbackgroundjesusfacebook
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
The Nativity by Israhel van Meckenem and Martin Schongauer
The Nativity by Israhel van Meckenem and Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982786/the-nativity-israhel-van-meckenem-and-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
The Nativity, ca. 1500 – 1520 by master bm
The Nativity, ca. 1500 – 1520 by master bm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945741/the-nativity-ca-1500-1520-masterFree Image from public domain license
Opened book flat lay mockup, editable design
Opened book flat lay mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12948153/opened-book-flat-lay-mockup-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels, Saints and Donors, before 1330 by jacopo del casentino
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels, Saints and Donors, before 1330 by jacopo del casentino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935106/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298330/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView license
Pax with a Miniature of the Nativity (c. 1480 (pax frame); c. 1850/1875 (miniature)) by European 19th Century and Florentine…
Pax with a Miniature of the Nativity (c. 1480 (pax frame); c. 1850/1875 (miniature)) by European 19th Century and Florentine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985366/photo-image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView license
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798802/virgin-and-child-c-1465-70-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template, editable text
Book fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727742/book-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mary & Jesus clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Mary & Jesus clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715638/vector-vintage-public-domain-blackView license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Mary & Jesus collage element, vintage illustration psd
Mary & Jesus collage element, vintage illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724553/psd-vintage-public-domain-blackView license
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298397/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView license
The Nativity, ca. 1470 by martin schongauer
The Nativity, ca. 1470 by martin schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985562/the-nativity-ca-1470-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
Lineage of the Dominican Order, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Lineage of the Dominican Order, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954997/lineage-the-dominican-order-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Mary & Jesus png sticker illustration, transparent background.
Mary & Jesus png sticker illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6713790/png-sticker-vintageView license
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Easter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504930/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mary & Jesus, drawing illustration.
Mary & Jesus, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716850/image-vintage-public-domain-blackView license
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703156/happy-easter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Nativity (1655-1665 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Carlo Maratti
The Nativity (1655-1665 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Carlo Maratti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151535/the-nativity-1655-1665-renaissance-italian-and-after-carlo-marattiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1490/1500) by Israhel van Meckenem
The Crucifixion (c. 1490/1500) by Israhel van Meckenem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986093/the-crucifixion-c-14901500-israhel-van-meckenemFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
The Nativity (c. 1460) by Luca della Robbia
The Nativity (c. 1460) by Luca della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983403/the-nativity-c-1460-luca-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain license
Romance ebook advertisement poster template, editable text
Romance ebook advertisement poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719385/romance-ebook-advertisement-poster-template-editable-textView license
PNG Jesus in the manger jesus art architecture.
PNG Jesus in the manger jesus art architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15918728/png-jesus-the-manger-jesus-art-architectureView license
Romance ebook advertisement, editable flyer template
Romance ebook advertisement, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719237/romance-ebook-advertisement-editable-flyer-templateView license
Die vier Evangelisten am Atrium des Haupteinganges von San Marco in Venedig; Detailansicht von Lukas, 1818 – 1843 by johann…
Die vier Evangelisten am Atrium des Haupteinganges von San Marco in Venedig; Detailansicht von Lukas, 1818 – 1843 by johann…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982052/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298526/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView license
Sanctus Bernhardinus (1450s) by Master of Balaam and German 15th Century
Sanctus Bernhardinus (1450s) by Master of Balaam and German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983156/sanctus-bernhardinus-1450s-master-balaam-and-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Floral book collage element, aesthetic design
Floral book collage element, aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492602/floral-book-collage-element-aesthetic-designView license
Saint Bartholomew (1480/1490) by German 15th Century
Saint Bartholomew (1480/1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000220/saint-bartholomew-14801490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
Editable Medieval fantasy character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298387/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView license
Crucifixion Altarpiece, so-called St. Peter's Church Altarpiece, ca. 1420 by master of the middle rhine ca. 1420
Crucifixion Altarpiece, so-called St. Peter's Church Altarpiece, ca. 1420 by master of the middle rhine ca. 1420
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013750/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license