Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepastel techniquefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationadultA Slaughtered Ox in a Butcher's Shop (1885) by Robert Frederick BlumOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7289 x 9461 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Slaughtered Hog (1653) by Jan Victorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012966/the-slaughtered-hog-1653-jan-victorsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseGondolas (1885) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782683/gondolas-1885-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) meat inspectors and graders perform their mission.USDA photo by Preston Keres.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307061/free-photo-image-agriculture-beef-butcherFree Image from public domain licenseWorry technique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460570/worry-technique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) meat inspectors and graders perform their mission.USDA photo by Preston Keres.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307053/free-photo-image-beef-butcher-shopFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Supervisory Commodity Grader (Meat) Leonard Woody performs grading service on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307011/free-photo-image-food-industry-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorkers at the L & H beef slaughterhouse in San Antonio, Texas on June 10, 2008 dissect, sort and separate beef parts.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306687/free-photo-image-food-factory-butcher-butcheryFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseSomber Venice (c. 1886–87) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777049/somber-venice-c-1886-87-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) meat inspectors and graders perform their mission.USDA photo by Preston Keres.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307058/free-photo-image-steak-industry-meat-food-butcherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSlaughtered Pig in a Barn, 1643 by adriaen van ostadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952382/slaughtered-pig-barn-1643-adriaen-van-ostadeFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685679/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseFishing Boats at Anchor (1884) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784573/fishing-boats-anchor-1884-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licenseJapanese Girl Sewing (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778083/japanese-girl-sewing-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture Supervisory Agricultural Commodity Graders (Meat) correlate on beef at their annual national…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307008/free-photo-image-beef-building-butcherFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's wellness element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001201/womens-wellness-element-set-editable-designView licenseUSDA Agricultural Marketing Service Livestock & Poultry Programs Training Coordinator Jodie Pitcock (blue helmet) trains…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648093/photo-image-blue-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's wellness element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001136/womens-wellness-element-set-editable-designView licenseJapanese Girl (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777656/japanese-girl-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licensePastel fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443353/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseLady Boarding a Gondola from a Palazzo (1885) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782653/lady-boarding-gondola-from-palazzo-1885-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseView of the Gulf of Corinth (1867–1903) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775120/view-the-gulf-corinth-1867-1903-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseStudy for leader of the procession, “Vintage Festival,” Mendelssohn Glee Club, New York, NYhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065661/image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseAgriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Triumph Foods pork processing facility April 28, 2017. The facility houses 2,800…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306713/free-photo-image-factory-table-foodFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseOpening Scene of Japanese Parliament (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777666/opening-scene-japanese-parliament-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseMexican restaurant voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434817/mexican-restaurant-voucher-templateView licenseUntitled (Girls Saying Grace) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986334/untitled-girls-saying-grace-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain license