Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage swanartswan vintage public domainfacepersonvintagedesignillustrationDesign for a China Plate (1889) by Paul GauguinOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1049 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7589 x 8679 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418670/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseMahana Atua (Day of the Gods) (1894, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051835/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSwan quote Instagram post template, animal remix design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672569/swan-quote-instagram-post-template-animal-remix-design-editable-textView licenseAuti te Pape (Women at the River) (1894, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051706/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGive me a hug quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686564/give-hug-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBreton Bathers (Baigneuses Bretonnes) (1889, published after 1900) by Paul Gauguin and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050666/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwan quote Facebook story template, animal remix design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673178/swan-quote-facebook-story-template-animal-remix-design-editable-textView licenseKnight, Death and the Devil (1915) by Maurice Louis Henri Neumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773574/knight-death-and-the-devil-1915-maurice-louis-henri-neumontFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bath (vertical plate) (c. 1896) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052437/the-bath-vertical-plate-c-1896-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseMade with love quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730003/made-with-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTe Po (The Long Night) (1894, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051933/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183559/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseLord John Russell (1840s) by A Friedelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787972/lord-john-russell-1840s-friedelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183404/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseDiogenes Looking for an Honest Man, ca. 1630 – 1640 by peter paul rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938252/diogenes-looking-for-honest-man-ca-1630-1640-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416247/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licenseVision der Heiligen Theresa und andere Heilige (Transverberatio), null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934012/image-person-classic-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003977/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseTahitian Woman with Evil Spirit, ca. 1899 – 1900 by paul gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985768/tahitian-woman-with-evil-spirit-ca-1899-1900-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183405/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseNave Nave Fenua (Delightful Land) (1894, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003980/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseNymphs and River God (Fragment of a Depiction of the Fall of Phaeton), ca. 1640 – 1662 by peter paul rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948085/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003982/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseBaptism of Christ in the Jordan, null by giovanni domenico tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937882/baptism-christ-the-jordan-null-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003974/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseTriumphierender Christus von musizierenden Engeln umgeben, null by johann rottenhammerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948121/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003975/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseOld Women of Arles, from the Volpini Suite (1889) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233964/old-women-arles-gauguin-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseOpen up your heart quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730005/open-your-heart-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseNocturnal funeral scene, null by french, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940178/nocturnal-funeral-scene-null-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417033/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licenseHail Mary (Ia orana Maria) (1895) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233914/everyday-life-tahiti-painting-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003976/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseL'Artiste: Quatre Heures du Matin (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786485/lartiste-quatre-heures-matin-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183468/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseNoa Noa: Voyage à Tahiti (1947) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771851/noa-noa-voyage-tahiti-1947-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseSwan element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003981/swan-element-set-editable-designView licenseTe Faruru (They are Making Love Here) (1894/1895) by Paul Gauguin and Louis Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051924/faruru-they-are-making-love-here-18941895-paul-gauguin-and-louis-royFree Image from public domain license