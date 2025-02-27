Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefearchancebeaches vintage illustrations sepiawaiting sketchvictorianfacepeopleocean"We Met by Chance" or "Waiting for the Swell" (c. 1875)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 795 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9877 x 6546 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSurfing sport poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496592/surfing-sport-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAt the Seashore (1870s) by Luigi Loirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783872/the-seashore-1870s-luigi-loirFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sport flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496600/surfing-sport-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128132/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sport Twitter header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496555/imageView licenseMy Lady Waits (1859) by Augustus Hoppinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128162/lady-waits-1859-augustus-hoppinFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490217/imageView licenseDrunkard (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125329/drunkard-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFaith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039480/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127290/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseCreate quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826461/create-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseMassachusetts—Visitors to the Top of Bunker Hill Monument, Charlestown (1875) by John Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784105/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sport blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496578/surfing-sport-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMother and Son by Fireplace (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125295/mother-and-son-fireplace-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sport Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496585/imageView licenseNow Johnny!- What In the World Are You Crying For? (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125844/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreate quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631621/create-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Formal Garden Party (19th century) by Stanislaw Rejchanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775673/formal-garden-party-19th-century-stanislaw-rejchanFree Image from public domain licenseUnderwater diving poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705964/underwater-diving-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring Blossoms (21 May 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789654/spring-blossoms-21-may-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFlower arranger, ca. 1869 by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960122/flower-arranger-ca-1869-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Martha (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125727/opera-martha-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDifferences in Opinion (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125800/differences-opinion-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125765/scene-from-little-dorritt-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Beach at Long Branch (21 Aug. 1869) by John Karsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786464/the-beach-long-branch-21-aug-1869-john-karstFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574240/spiritual-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSairey Gamp and Mr. Mould (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125818/sairey-gamp-and-mr-mould-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058198/vintage-people-editable-famous-artwork-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait Karl Marx, 1875 by john mayallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936969/portrait-karl-marx-1875-john-mayallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058942/editable-vintage-people-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMassachusetts—Boffin's Bower, Boston (1875) by E R Morsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784124/massachusettsboffins-bower-boston-1875-morseFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792822/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman at Church Door (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126632/woman-church-door-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseStar rating, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642086/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCared Forhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429506/cared-forFree Image from public domain license