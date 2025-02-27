rawpixel
"We Met by Chance" or "Waiting for the Swell" (c. 1875)
Surfing sport poster template, editable text
At the Seashore (1870s) by Luigi Loir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783872/the-seashore-1870s-luigi-loirFree Image from public domain license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128132/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
My Lady Waits (1859) by Augustus Hoppin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128162/lady-waits-1859-augustus-hoppinFree Image from public domain license
Drunkard (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125329/drunkard-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127290/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Massachusetts—Visitors to the Top of Bunker Hill Monument, Charlestown (1875) by John Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784105/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mother and Son by Fireplace (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125295/mother-and-son-fireplace-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Now Johnny!- What In the World Are You Crying For? (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125844/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A Formal Garden Party (19th century) by Stanislaw Rejchan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775673/formal-garden-party-19th-century-stanislaw-rejchanFree Image from public domain license
Spring Blossoms (21 May 1870) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789654/spring-blossoms-21-may-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Flower arranger, ca. 1869 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960122/flower-arranger-ca-1869-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Opera Martha (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125727/opera-martha-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Differences in Opinion (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125800/differences-opinion-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Scene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125765/scene-from-little-dorritt-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
The Beach at Long Branch (21 Aug. 1869) by John Karst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786464/the-beach-long-branch-21-aug-1869-john-karstFree Image from public domain license
Sairey Gamp and Mr. Mould (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125818/sairey-gamp-and-mr-mould-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Portrait Karl Marx, 1875 by john mayall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936969/portrait-karl-marx-1875-john-mayallFree Image from public domain license
Massachusetts—Boffin's Bower, Boston (1875) by E R Morse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784124/massachusettsboffins-bower-boston-1875-morseFree Image from public domain license
Woman at Church Door (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126632/woman-church-door-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
Cared For
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429506/cared-forFree Image from public domain license