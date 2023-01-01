https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage little girl portrait psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9784839View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1550 x 1551 px | 300 dpi | 21.07 MBSmall JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1550 x 1551 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage little girl portrait psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More