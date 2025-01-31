Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageconcertillustration politicsintervalvintage paperpapercrowd engravingspeechaudienceView from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E HarneyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9147 x 6626 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStadium crowd cheering blank screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15126836/stadium-crowd-cheering-blank-screenView licenseThe Republican National Convention in Session in the Auditorium Building, Chicago (1888) by John Wilson Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782450/image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media, global communication doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135611/social-media-global-communication-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseNew York - Charity Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340337/new-york-charity-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMusic concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763573/music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePopular Concert in Tompkins Square, New York (1891) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776937/popular-concert-tompkins-square-new-york-1891-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775377/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral Leonard Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502362/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain licenseWorld tour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395333/world-tour-poster-templateView licenseSurrey Institution by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404853/surrey-institution-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseEDM concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546518/edm-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLe Ventre Législatif (The Legislative Belly) (1834) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038508/ventre-legislatif-the-legislative-belly-1834-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licensebusiness workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732311/business-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHospital nurses at Marlborough Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406992/hospital-nurses-marlborough-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEDM concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914574/edm-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAnnual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439413/image-hospitals-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909327/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the J Street National ConferenceSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072933/photo-image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license3D rock n' roll guitarist editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454280/rock-roll-guitarist-editable-remixView licenseRetirement ceremonies for Dr. R. E. Dyer: View of audiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509174/retirement-ceremonies-for-dr-dyer-view-audienceFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728444/live-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter Entertainment at St. Luke's Hospital: Vocal and Instrumental Concert on Wednesday Weekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469836/image-christmas-hospital-personFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763493/live-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoney's Trial, Sentence, and Dying Speech (published 1815) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033223/boneys-trial-sentence-and-dying-speech-published-1815-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862095/live-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseRock alternative Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909555/rock-alternative-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseProtest organize civil poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242634/protest-organize-civil-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSpeaker addressing large audiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126672/speaker-addressing-large-audienceView licensePunk rock live concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14666211/punk-rock-live-concert-blog-banner-templateView licenseLa musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787990/musique-concert-militaire-dans-jardin-publique-1840sFree Image from public domain licensePunk rock live concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600092/punk-rock-live-concert-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Corn Doctors!: A Fair Subjecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377437/the-corn-doctors-fair-subjectFree Image from public domain licenseLive music concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728427/live-music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJean Paul Marat: Député de Paris a la Convention Nationalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504336/jean-paul-marat-depute-paris-convention-nationaleFree Image from public domain licenseProtest organize civil flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242617/protest-organize-civil-flyer-template-editableView licenseMorgueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340318/morguesFree Image from public domain licenseEDM concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737518/edm-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMotivational speaker audience architecture conference.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12584592/photo-image-person-man-businessView license