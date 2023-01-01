https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785325Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage ocean wave border illustration psd by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9785325View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3060 x 1721 px | 300 dpi | 46.78 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3060 x 1721 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage ocean wave border illustration psd by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel.More