The Young Artist (1873) by George Henry Story
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124354/portrait-miss-matilda-lockwood-1784-1786-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Portrait of a Lady (1756-1823) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123834/portrait-lady-1756-1823-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Lady Reclining (c. 1890–1900)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773923/lady-reclining-c-1890-1900Free Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Head of an Aged Woman (1655/1660) by Dutch 17th Century and Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013124/head-aged-woman-16551660-dutch-17th-century-and-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Woman with a Book (19th century) by Artist Unknown, German and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775789/woman-with-book-19th-century-artist-unknown-german-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait Bust of a Young Boy (17th century (Baroque)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135762/portrait-bust-young-boy-17th-century-baroque-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Portrait of Livio Odescalchi (1676-1677 (Baroque)) by Jakob Ferdinand Voet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136423/portrait-livio-odescalchi-1676-1677-baroque-jakob-ferdinand-voetFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman, ca. 1785 by johann georg von edlinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948347/portrait-woman-ca-1785-johann-georg-von-edlingerFree Image from public domain license
Black female judge in courtroom illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView license
Miss Davidson Reid (c. 1800/1806) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028135/miss-davidson-reid-c-18001806-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Marquis d'Ossun (c. 1780) by Jules César Denis Van Loo called César Van Loo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024626/the-marquis-dossun-c-1780-jules-cesar-denis-van-loo-called-cesar-van-looFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Music Lesson (c. 1670) by Anonymous Artist and Gerard ter Borch the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014474/the-music-lesson-c-1670-anonymous-artist-and-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Sylvie Descamps Monnom (1900) by Théo van Rysselberghe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775581/sylvie-descamps-monnom-1900-theo-van-rysselbergheFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio Galli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135915/saint-mary-magdalene-ca-1625-1635-baroque-giovanni-antonio-galliFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nainen 1700-luvun puvussa (nainen ruusu kadessa), 1884. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16467517/image-flower-people-artView license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ann Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030732/ann-barry-18031805-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Platonic Love (1870) by Eduardo Zamacois y Zabala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786081/platonic-love-1870-eduardo-zamacois-zabalaFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Confidences (c. 1870) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784261/confidences-c-1870-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license