Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewomen with dogsdogfacepersonartmanvintageillustrationMan, Woman, and Dog (1868–72) by Gustave DoréOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1131 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCapri Landscape (1830s) by François Edouard Bertinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788419/capri-landscape-1830s-francois-edouard-bertinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364544/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseThe Artist's Daughter Käthe Reading in a Chair (1893/1895) by Max Liebermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051322/the-artists-daughter-kathe-reading-chair-18931895-max-liebermannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364863/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licensePeasant Woman with Jar (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126879/peasant-woman-with-jar-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Young Servant (1837) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788560/young-servant-1837-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreek Sailors on a Venetian Canal (c. 1851) by Friedrich Nerlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042536/greek-sailors-venetian-canal-c-1851-friedrich-nerlyFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licensePeasant Girl Smoking (1849) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126732/peasant-girl-smoking-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFun recycling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696738/fun-recycling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWith Pride Upon Her Brow (c. 1878) by Edwin Austin Abbeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047511/with-pride-upon-her-brow-c-1878-edwin-austin-abbeyFree Image from public domain licenseFun recycling Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696745/fun-recycling-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseA Seated Peasant Girl in Contemplation (1871) by Eleuterio Paglianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047213/seated-peasant-girl-contemplation-1871-eleuterio-paglianoFree Image from public domain licenseFun recycling blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696741/fun-recycling-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCaricature of a Man with a Snuff Box (c. 1858) by Claude Monethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786822/caricature-man-with-snuff-box-c-1858-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseEast Frisian Peasants Eating Supper (1893) by Max Liebermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051343/east-frisian-peasants-eating-supper-1893-max-liebermannFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseHead of a Spanish Monk (1832/1834) by John Frederick Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038112/head-spanish-monk-18321834-john-frederick-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseForever love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272956/forever-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan in Seventeenth-century Costume (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126904/man-seventeenth-century-costume-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273245/marriage-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseEulenspiegel und seine Familie, null by pieter moninckxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936471/eulenspiegel-und-seine-familie-null-pieter-moninckxFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery service Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7538612/imageView licenseMan Walking (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126924/man-walking-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licensePeasant Leaning on a Stick (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128153/peasant-leaning-stick-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hobby lifestyle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161377/editable-hobby-lifestyle-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with the Rest on the Flight into Egypt (c. 1660) by Claude Lorrainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796574/landscape-with-the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-c-1660-claude-lorrainFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseEin gebeugter alter Mann mit Hut und Stock steht, nach links gewandt, in seinem Zimmer, das hinter ihm eine alte Magd mit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935516/image-dog-tree-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of a Man in a Military Uniform (18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016102/portrait-man-military-uniform-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman Standing on Steps (1849) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126718/young-woman-standing-steps-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseWoman Supporting a Man (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126925/woman-supporting-man-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license