Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemaskmask operacollageopera parispublic domaincowanimalfaceMasks for the Fireplace in the Management Office, from The New Paris Opera: Ornamental Sculpture (1865-72) by Louis Émile DurandelleOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 986 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1315 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859878/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseThe New Paris Opera, Ornamental Sculpture by Louis Émile Durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774504/the-new-paris-opera-ornamental-sculpture-louis-emile-durandelleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseParis: Building ornament for the Nouvel Opéra, ca. 1870 by louis émile durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986587/photo-image-classic-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859855/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseOrnamental Sculpture from the Paris Opera House (Arch Detail) (1865) by Louis Émile Durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054081/photo-image-wood-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable traveler background, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725431/editable-traveler-background-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322840/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView licenseColumn Krater with a Komos and Three Maenads (ca. 440-430 BCE (Classical)) by Painter of Munich 2335https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133670/photo-image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043486/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseOpus Filiae... Opus Praxitelis (before 1546) by Italian 16th Century and Antonio Salamancahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999616/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314253/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView licenseMasks from the Control Room (Masques du vestibule de contrôle) by Louis-Emile Durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966428/photo-image-construction-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blogger, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314238/travel-blogger-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePeking, Pechili province, China: a camel with its owner. Photograph by John Thomson, 1871.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993973/photo-image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCity landmarks collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859882/city-landmarks-collage-editable-designView licenseStatues of Saint Margaret and Christ (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775192/statues-saint-margaret-and-christ-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseTravel collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859857/travel-collage-editable-designView licenseWorkers on Girders of Auditorium, New Paris Opera (c. 1867) by Hyacinthe César Delmaet and Louis Émile Durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053745/photo-image-construction-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522804/sydney-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePont d'Arcole and the Hotel de Ville, Paris (1855) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787578/pont-darcole-and-the-hotel-ville-paris-1855-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748169/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Carrier, Cairo (1870s) by Maison Béchardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784332/water-carrier-cairo-1870s-maison-bechardFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, travel lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322784/sightseeing-travel-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGiacomo Meyerbeer by Franck François Marie Louis Alexandre Gobinet de Villecholles and Justin Lallierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325061/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Opera Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478776/world-opera-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHall of Machines, Exposition Universelle (1889) by Louis Lafonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782282/hall-machines-exposition-universelle-1889-louis-lafonFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917759/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Figure, Possibly with Dwarfism (3rd-1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151892/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939980/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHis Royal Highness the Prince Auguste de Saxe Cobourg Gotha (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786719/photo-image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322829/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522808/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStage Frieze and Cornice by Louis-Emile Durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964636/stage-frieze-and-cornice-louis-emile-durandelleFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549909/special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMasques du vestibule du controle. by Louis Émile Durandellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258931/masques-vestibule-controle-louis-emile-durandelleFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Australia Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985701/visit-australia-facebook-post-templateView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license