Masks for the Fireplace in the Management Office, from The New Paris Opera: Ornamental Sculpture (1865-72) by Louis Émile…
Famous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859878/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView license
The New Paris Opera, Ornamental Sculpture by Louis Émile Durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774504/the-new-paris-opera-ornamental-sculpture-louis-emile-durandelleFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Paris: Building ornament for the Nouvel Opéra, ca. 1870 by louis émile durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986587/photo-image-classic-artistic-artFree Image from public domain license
Famous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859855/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView license
Ornamental Sculpture from the Paris Opera House (Arch Detail) (1865) by Louis Émile Durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054081/photo-image-wood-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Editable traveler background, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725431/editable-traveler-background-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Relief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Sightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322840/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView license
Column Krater with a Komos and Three Maenads (ca. 440-430 BCE (Classical)) by Painter of Munich 2335
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133670/photo-image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Sightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043486/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Opus Filiae... Opus Praxitelis (before 1546) by Italian 16th Century and Antonio Salamanca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999616/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314253/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView license
Masks from the Control Room (Masques du vestibule de contrôle) by Louis-Emile Durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966428/photo-image-construction-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Travel blogger, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314238/travel-blogger-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Peking, Pechili province, China: a camel with its owner. Photograph by John Thomson, 1871.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993973/photo-image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
City landmarks collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859882/city-landmarks-collage-editable-designView license
Statues of Saint Margaret and Christ (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775192/statues-saint-margaret-and-christ-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Travel collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859857/travel-collage-editable-designView license
Workers on Girders of Auditorium, New Paris Opera (c. 1867) by Hyacinthe César Delmaet and Louis Émile Durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053745/photo-image-construction-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Sydney travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522804/sydney-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pont d'Arcole and the Hotel de Ville, Paris (1855) by Édouard Baldus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787578/pont-darcole-and-the-hotel-ville-paris-1855-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748169/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Water Carrier, Cairo (1870s) by Maison Béchard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784332/water-carrier-cairo-1870s-maison-bechardFree Image from public domain license
Sightseeing, travel lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322784/sightseeing-travel-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Giacomo Meyerbeer by Franck François Marie Louis Alexandre Gobinet de Villecholles and Justin Lallier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325061/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World Opera Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478776/world-opera-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hall of Machines, Exposition Universelle (1889) by Louis Lafon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782282/hall-machines-exposition-universelle-1889-louis-lafonFree Image from public domain license
Commodity trading Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917759/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Male Figure, Possibly with Dwarfism (3rd-1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Etruscan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151892/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939980/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
His Royal Highness the Prince Auguste de Saxe Cobourg Gotha (1864) by Camille Silvy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786719/photo-image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Sightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322829/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Detail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522808/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stage Frieze and Cornice by Louis-Emile Durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964636/stage-frieze-and-cornice-louis-emile-durandelleFree Image from public domain license
Special offer poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549909/special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Masques du vestibule du controle. by Louis Émile Durandelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258931/masques-vestibule-controle-louis-emile-durandelleFree Image from public domain license
Visit Australia Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985701/visit-australia-facebook-post-templateView license
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license